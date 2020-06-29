At Least 28 Dead, Dozens Missing in Bangladesh After Ferry Collision  

Officials in the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, say a ferry collided with another and capsized on the Buriganga River Monday, killing at least 25 people and leaving dozens others missing.

Rescue officials said the ferry known as the Morning Bird was just meters from shore when it was struck by a larger ferry and capsized. Witnesses say the second ferry left the scene.

Officials say about 50 passengers were on board, some of whom were able to swim to safety, but many were trapped below deck and are still missing.

Fire and rescue officials say 25 bodies had been recovered by the afternoon, but the death toll was likely to rise.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, where travel on inland waterways is popular. But safety standards are weak, and ferries are often overcrowded.