Members of Afghan Robotics Team Reach Mexico

Updated August 25, 2021 05:24 AM
The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard (L) welcomes four Afghan women, members of the Afghanistan Robotic team, during their arrival to Mexico after asking for refuge, at the Airport in Mexico City, on August 24, 2021.

Five members of an Afghan girls robotics team have arrived in Mexico after evacuating from their home country. 

The girls landed in Mexico City on Tuesday night and were welcomed at the airport by Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. 

"We might be very far away of what is happening in Afghanistan, but the human cause, the protection of the values and the causes that identify us Mexicans have made us commit so they can be in Mexico,” Ebrard said. 

An Afghan woman, member of the Afghanistan Robotic team, is seen during a press conference after her arrival to Mexico after asking for refuge, at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, on August 24, 2021.

The robotics team made up of girls and women as young as 14 years old gained attention in 2017 when they traveled to the United States to take part in an international competition. 

Last year, they worked to develop an open-source, low-cost ventilator as hospitals in many countries faced shortages of equipment to help coronavirus patients. 

The Associated Press quoted one team member Tuesday saying the team was grateful to Mexico “for saving our lives.” She said that thanks to Mexico’s actions, “our story will not end in a sad way” because of the Taliban. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. 

