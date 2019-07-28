South & Central Asia

Militants Attack Kills 20 at Political Office of Ex-Afghan Spy Chief

By Ayaz Gul
July 28, 2019 11:48 AM
Afghan security personnel secure the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019.
Afghan security personnel secure the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - Story updated on July 29, at 1:46 am.

Afghan authorities say a car-bomb-and-gun attack in Kabul has killed at least 20 people and injured 50 others.

Officials and witnesses said several heavily armed suicide bombers stormed a compound housing the office of Afghanistan Green Trend (AGT), a political movement headed by the country’s former spy chief, Amrullah Saleh.  Saleh is also a vice-presidential candidate of incumbent President Ashraf Ghani’s electoral team for the country's upcoming election.  

The incident occurred just hours after Ghani and Saleh attended an election rally in Kabul as the official campaign to elect news president of Afghanistan kicked off Sunday.

The attack began with one of the assailants detonating a car packed with explosives, enabling others to enter the facility. Afghan commando forces quickly surrounded the area in their bid to neutralize the attackers.

Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman said rescue teams have taken 25 injured people to nearby hospitals along with the two bodies.

There were no immediate claims of responsibly for the attack. Kabul has been rocked by repeated attacks in recent days, claimed both by the Taliban and loyalists of Islamic State.

Officials said that Afghan forces rescued at least 85 people. 

Saleh is an outspoken critic of the Taliban insurgency.

President Ghani tweeted that the former head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) “has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state.”

Related Stories

An Afghan woman walks past an election poster of current president and presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani during the first day of campaigning in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Afghan Presidential Campaign Kicks Off Amid Doubts Whether Polls Will Go Ahead
Eighteen candidates, including incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his governing partner, chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, have embarked on a two-month campaign
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
July 28, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, July 22, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Kabul Seeks Clarification on Trump Talk of Wiping Out Afghanistan
US president said he could win Afghan war in just 10 days by wiping out Afghanistan but did not want to kill 10 million people, remarks followed a meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the White House on Monday
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 23, 2019
FILE - Gulbuddin Hekmatyar speaks to a reporter in 2002.
South & Central Asia
Kabul Rally Chants 'Death to Trump' for His Anti-Afghan Remarks
In speech at rally, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar demands that Trump test military power against Russia, not 'oppressed Afghans'
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
July 26, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul