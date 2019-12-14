South & Central Asia

Millions of Afghans Displaced After More Than Four Decades of War

By Lisa Schlein
December 14, 2019 09:13 AM
An Afghan woman sits amidst her children as they wait to be repatriated to Afghanistan from a United Nations Humanitarian Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jun 20, 2010 (file photo)
FILE - An Afghan woman and her children wait to be repatriated to Afghanistan from a United Nations Humanitarian Commission for Refugees registration center in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jun 20, 2010.

GENEVA - The UN refugee agency is calling for intensified support for millions of Afghans who remain displaced after more than four decades of war

A record-breaking 70.8 million people globally are forcibly displaced by conflict and persecution.  Among them are some 4.6 million Afghans.  More than half are registered as refugees and another 2 million are displaced inside Afghanistan.

The UN refugee agency says Afghans represent the longest-displaced and the longest-dispossessed population in the world.  UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told VOA 90 percent of Afghanistan's 2.7 million refugees are in Pakistan and Iran.

"In terms of their hosting countries, 1979 was the first year when Afghans started to flee the conflict, today we are 2019," Baloch said.  " After four decades and 40 years, Afghans are still being hosted by Pakistan, by Iran."  

Baloch said Afghans are increasingly fleeing to Europe to escape the sharp deterioration in security inside Afghanistan and the growing financial pressure on their countries of refuge. 

"Afghan asylum seekers constitute the majority of people arriving in Europe in terms of their asylum applications.  This year, we have seen in the eastern Mediterranean around 70,000 in total arrivals by the sea, 37.4 percent of them are Afghans."  

Baloch said this mass exodus highlights the need for continuing protection and support for Afghans both inside and outside their country.  The overwhelming majority of these Afghans, he noted, are young people.  

He said they are the future of Afghanistan.  However, without international support, he warns their ability to create a peaceful, stable society will be difficult.  According to Baloch, less than half of UNHCR's more than $500 million appeal for Afghan refugees and internally displaced has been met this year.

Related Stories

Afghan refugees submit documents at the Soleimankhani center for refugees in Tehran, Oct. 24, 2016.
Extremism Watch
Iran Criticized for Threat to Deport Afghan Refugees
VOA’s Mohammad Habibzada contributed to this report from Washington.WASHINGTON — Recent comments by a senior Iranian official about the possibility of deporting Afghan refugees living in the country has drawn widespread criticism from governments and rights groups.Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said last week that his country would consider asking Afghan refugees to leave Iran if the United States continued to put economic…
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Wed, 05/15/2019 - 21:23
A refugee from neighboring Afghanistan, who fled her village with family due to war and famine, sells Afghan dresses at a reception organized by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on the occasion of the World Refugee Day in Islam
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Allowing Afghan Refugees to Open Local Bank Accounts
Pakistan has decided to allow hundreds of thousands of Afghans residing in the country as legal refugees to open accounts in local banks, enabling them to formally participate in the national economy.The country hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, making Pakistan one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, or UNHCR. The displaced families have fled decades of conflict, persecution and…
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 02/25/2019 - 12:31
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage