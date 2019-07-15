Millions Displaced as Flooding, Heavy Rainfall Continue Across South Asia

Updated July 15, 12:25 pm

Millions have been forced to leave their homes as flooding continues across parts of India and other areas of South Asia, with officials saying at least 76 people have died.

In particular, flooding has devastated India's Bihar region, with 1.9 million people having fled their homes since flooding began, according to government authorities.

India's Assam region has also been heavily impacted, with over 1.7 million people displaced.

Rohingya children walk around a landslide area at Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, July 7, 2019. Monsoon-triggered landslides in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh have killed one person and left more than 4,500 homeless, said officials said.

"The flood situation has turned very critical with 31 of the 32 districts affected," Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal told reporters.

The Brahmaputra river, which runs from the Himalayas, through Bangladesh, has flooded, severely impacting the surrounding areas.

In Nepal, one third of all districts were affected by flooding and 64 people were killed, according to authorities. At least 31 still remain missing.

Indian rescuers work on a site after a multistory building collapsed following heavy rains near Kumarhatti, in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

In Bangladesh, 190,000 people have been forced out of their homes.

Additionally, Rohinyga refugee camps in Bangladesh have been severely damaged by the heavy rainfall and flooding. Officials say landslides have killed at least 10 people and 100,000 refugees have been displaced as rain continues to fall.

In Myanmar, 18,000 people have been forced from their homes and camps have been flooded as a result of the rains.

Nepali residents walk through floodwaters after the Balkhu River overflowed following monsoon rains at the Kalanki area of Kathmandu, July 12, 2019.

Floods wreak the region annually during a monsoon season that spans from May to October. Last year, over 1,200 people died as a result of landslides and storms.