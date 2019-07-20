South & Central Asia

Monsoon Flooding Death Toll Rises to 152 in South Asia

By Associated Press
July 20, 2019 04:21 AM
Flood-affected villagers travel on a boat in Gagalmari, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 19, 2019. In the Indian state of Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed more than a dozen people and brought misery to 4.5 million.
Flood-affected villagers travel on a boat in Gagalmari, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, July 19, 2019. In the Indian state of Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed more than a dozen people and brought misery to 4.5 million.

GAUHATI, INDIA - Officials say the death toll has risen to 152 in monsoon flooding in South Asia as millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries.

At least 90 people have died in Nepal and 50 in India's Assam state. A dozen people have been killed in neighboring Bangladesh.

Shiv Kumar, a government official in Assam, said Saturday that 10 rare one-horned rhinos have died at the Kaziranga National Park after swirling gray waters of the Brahmaputra River burst its banks and entered the reserve.

A one-horned rhinoceros walks in floodwaters in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, east of Gauhati, India, July 19, 2019. The sanctuary has the highest density of the one-horned Rhinoceros in the world.

The Assam Disaster Response Authority says 4.8 million people spread across 3,700 villages across the northeastern state are affected by the floods. 

Monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season.
 

