South & Central Asia

More Than 180 Wildfires Burning in Siberia

By VOA News
July 25, 2020 04:10 AM
This image taken from video provided by Russian Emergency Ministry, shows a view of a forest fire from a Russian Emergency…
This image taken from video provided by Russian Emergency Ministry, shows a view of a forest fire from a Russian Emergency Ministry multipurpose amphibious aircraft in the Trans-Baikal National Park in Buryatia, southern Siberia, Russia, July 9, 2020.

Wildfires continue to burn in parts of Siberia this summer as a heatwave has continued to spread in areas north of the Arctic Circle.

The World Metrological Organization (WMO) has raised the alarm, saying official figures show record warming in the Arctic.

"In general, the Arctic is heating more than twice the global average,” said Clare Nullis, WMO spokesperson. “It's having a big impact on local populations and ecosystems, but we always say that what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic, it does affect our weather in different parts of the world where hundreds of millions of people live."

More than 180 fires are burning in the Siberian region, with many in the northern Sakha Republic, on the Arctic Ocean.

"Some parts of Siberia this week have again topped 30 degrees Celsius -- so it's been warmer in Siberia than many parts of Florida,” said Nullis.

The wildfires are having effects far beyond the Arctic region, the WMO said.

Firefighters are working to stop the fires. 

Related Stories

An aerial view shows thermokarst lakes outside the town of Chersky in northeast Siberia August 28, 2007. For millennia, layers…
Science & Health
New Study Suggests Melting Arctic Permafrost Poses Big Climate Threat
Research suggests accelerated melting could release 40 billion tons of carbon by 2100
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 15:41
A polar bear keeps close to her young along the Beaufort Sea coast in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska in a March 6, 2007 file photo.
Science & Health
Climate Change Could Drive Polar Bears to Extinction by 2100 
Research study says loss of sea ice is critical to bear survival
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 15:38
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in…
US Politics
Biden Says He Would Spend $2 Trillion to Fight Climate Change
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee says his plan creates jobs through clean-energy infrastructure  
Default Author Profile
By Ken Schwartz
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 20:48
A female Wolf spider (Lycosidae family) carries its egg sac on a stump in a garden outside Moscow on July, 2020. (Photo by Yuri…
Science & Health
Researchers Say Climate Change Causing Arctic Spider Population Boom
Study finds warmer temps provide more time for spiders to reproduce
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 17:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage