Mount Everest Claims Lives of First 2 Climbers of 2021

Two climbers from Switzerland and the United States have become the first fatalities of this year’s Mount Everest climbing season.

According to Nepal-based expedition organizing company Seven Summit Treks, 41-year-old Swiss national Abdul Waraich successfully reached the summit of the 8,948-meter peak, but began having problems during his descent. Company official Chhang Dawa said two additional Sherpas were sent to meet Waraich with oxygen and food, but he died Wednesday.

The American climber, 55-year-old Puwei Liu, only made it to Hillary Step, the highest camp before the summit, before he began his descent down the Nepal side of Everest suffering from snow blindness and exhaustion. The company said Liu died during the descent.

After shutting down all expeditions last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal has issued a record 408 permits in an effort to rejuvenate tourism revenue during the popular April-May climbing season, when the weather is more hospitable for climbing.