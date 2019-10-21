South & Central Asia

Nancy Pelosi Meets Top Officials in Afghanistan

By Associated Press
October 21, 2019 06:43 AM
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
FILE - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the audience during the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2019 Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a group of American lawmakers in an unannounced visit to the country.
 
The Afghan government's statement says that Ghani thanked Sunday the delegation for the U.S.'s continued financial and political support for Afghanistan over the past 18 years.
 
The delegation met with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdallah Abdallah.
 
Pelosi on her twitter account said her visit to Afghanistan focused on security, governance and economic development.
 
The U.S. has approximately 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of training and advising mission, and to conduct counterterrorism operations against insurgents.
 
The delegation had visited key U.S. ally Jordan the day before.
 
President Donald Trump's policies in both the Mideast and Afghanistan have recently drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington.

 

 

Related Stories

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, center, is greeted by U.S. military personnel upon arriving in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,…
South & Central Asia
US Defense Chief in Afghanistan for Firsthand Look at War
Mark Esper is seeking a firsthand assessment of the US military's future role in America's longest war as he makes his initial visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 00:14
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, center, arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Esper Makes Unannounced Visit to Afghanistan
The trip comes amid efforts to restart peace talks with the Taliban
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 08:01
FILE - U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad attends the Intra Afghan Dialogue talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, July 8, 2019. The ninth round of talks in the yearlong dialogue process began Thursday in Doha.
Extremism Watch
 Afghan Taliban Continue to Work Closely With Al-Qaida in Afghanistan
A September raid on a Taliban hideout in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province killed Taliban fighters, but an al-Qaida chief, too
Default Author Profile
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 23:09
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage