Newspaper Report: Indian, Chinese Troops Square off on Sikkim Border

A report published on an Indian newspaper’s website says Indian and Chinese soldiers “exchanged blows” Saturday in North Sikkim, along India and China’s border.

The Hindustan Times said about 150 soldiers were involved in the “aggressive confrontation” between the two sides.

An officer told the Times that four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops were injured in the skirmishes.

The newspaper said the army has “denied knowledge” of the fracas.

India and China have long disputed most of their rugged, militarized boundary.