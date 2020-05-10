South & Central Asia

Newspaper Report: Indian, Chinese Troops Square off on Sikkim Border

By VOA News
May 10, 2020 03:04 AM
Chinese soldiers guard Nathu La mountain pass, between Tibet and northeastern Indian state of Sikkim
FILE - In this undated photo, Chinese soldiers guard Nathu La mountain pass between Tibet and northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.

A report published on an Indian newspaper’s website says Indian and Chinese soldiers “exchanged blows” Saturday in North Sikkim, along India and China’s border.

The Hindustan Times said about 150 soldiers were involved in the “aggressive confrontation” between the two sides.

An officer told the Times that four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops were injured in the skirmishes.

The newspaper said the army has “denied knowledge” of the fracas.

India and China have long disputed most of their rugged, militarized boundary. 

