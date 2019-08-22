South & Central Asia

No Rohingya Turn Up for Repatriation to Myanmar

By AFP
August 22, 2019 07:47 AM
Officials of U.N. and Bangladesh police stand guard in front of a place where U.N. and refugee commission interviewed Rohingya families at a refugee camp in Teknaf, Aug. 21, 2019. Rohingya refugees said they did not want to return to Myanmar.
Officials of U.N. and Bangladesh police stand guard in front of a place where U.N. and refugee commission interviewed Rohingya families at a refugee camp in Teknaf, Aug. 21, 2019. Rohingya refugees said they did not want to return to Myanmar.

TEKNAF, BANGLADESH - A fresh push to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar fall flat on Thursday, with no one turning up to hop on five buses and 10 trucks laid on by Bangladesh.

Members of the Muslim minority, 740,000 of whom fled a military offensive in 2017, are refusing to return without guarantees for their safety and a promise that they will at last be given citizenship by Myanmar.

"The Myanmar government raped us, and killed us. So we need security. Without security we will never go back," Rohingya leader Nosima said in a statement.

"We need a real guarantee of citizenship, security and promise of original homelands," said Mohammad Islam, a Rohingya from Camp 26, one of a string of sites in southeast Bangladesh that are home to around a million people.

"So we must talk with the Myanmar government about this before repatriation."

The vehicles provided to transport the first batch out of 3,450 earmarked for return turned up at 9:00 am (0300 GMT) at the camp in Teknaf.

But more than six hours later none had showed up and the vehicles departed empty. Officials said they would return on Friday.

"We've interviewed 295 families. But nobody has yet shown any interest to repatriate," Bangladesh Refugee Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam told reporters.

He said that officials would continue to interview families.

- 'Bengali interlopers' -

The Rohingya are not recognised as an official minority by the Myanmar government, which considers them Bengali interlopers despite many families having lived in the country for generations.

UN investigators say the 2017 violence warrants the prosecution of top generals for "genocide" and the International Criminal Court has started a preliminary probe.

It has sullied the international standing of Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel laureate and former political prisoner who has risen to be the top civilian official in Myanmar.

The latest repatriation attempt -- a previous push failed in November with many of those on a returnees list going into hiding -- follows a visit last month to the camps by high-ranking officials from Myanmar.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry forwarded a list of more than 22,000 refugees to Myanmar for verification and Naypyidaw cleared 3,450 individuals for "return".

Rohingya community leader Jafar Alam told AFP the refugees had been gripped by fear since authorities announced the fresh repatriation process.

They also feared being sent to camps for internally displaced people (IDP) if they went back to Myanmar.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen told a TV channel in Dhaka that Thursday's no-show was "very disappointing" but he hoped "good sense would finally prevail".

"The Rohingya want to achieve all their demands by taking us (Bangladesh) as hostage. But I don't know how long we can accept it," he told Jamuna TV.

Chinese and Myanmar diplomats were also at the Rohingya refugee camp.

The latest repatriation attempt comes in the wake of July talks between Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China is a key ally of Myanmar, and Hasina said then that Beijing would "do whatever is required" to help resolve the Rohingya crisis.

"Myanmar has yet to address the systematic persecution and violence against the Rohingya," Human Rights Watch said Thursday. "So refugees have every reason to fear for their safety if they return."

Related Stories

A Rohingya refugee repairs the roof of his shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
More Than 500,000 Rohingya Refugees Receive Fraud-Proof Identity Cards
The point of the verification exercise is first and foremost to protect the right of Rohingya refugees to return to their homes
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 10, 2019
Rohingya refugees walk along a litter-strewn path next to makeshift tents at a camp in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Imran Akbar)
East Asia Pacific
Rights Advocates Question Myanmar's Conditions to Repatriate Rohingya Refugees
At issue is a key citizenship demand that Myanmar has not agreed to
Default Author Profile
By Leslie Bonilla
July 30, 2019
A Rohingya refugee repairs the roof of his shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Report: Conditions Unsafe for Return of Rohingya Refugees to Myanmar
Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state face serious discrimination, and continuous, systematic violations of their fundamental rights and freedoms, according to UN officials
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 10, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP

The Worth of a Girl