South & Central Asia

Official: Prince William, Kate to Visit Pakistan Oct. 14

By Associated Press
October 11, 2019 01:09 PM
Britain's Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge talk to members of the media about their newborn nephew, as they arrive to launch the King's Cup Regatta in London, Britain, May 7, 2019.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge.

MULTAN, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's foreign minister says Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will arrive in the capital, Islamabad, on a four-day visit next week.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will arrive in Pakistan on Oct. 14.

He said the visit will further improve ties between Pakistan and Britain.

Qureshi said Prince William's mother Princess Diana visited Pakistan in the 1990s to participate in a fundraising event for a cancer hospital built by Imran Khan, now Pakistan's prime minister.
 
Qureshi said Pakistanis still fondly remember Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

Related Stories

Britain's Prince William pays respects during a ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Europe
Prince William is First British Royal to Visit Israel
A British royal is making an “historic” visit to the Middle East. Prince William began the first official visit to Israel by a British royal with a solemn ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.  He met with two survivors from the Kindertransport, a rescue effort that brought thousands of Jewish children from Germany to Britain on the eve of World War II.“I had a very moving tour around Yad Vashem this morning, which…
Default Author Profile
By Robert Berger
Tue, 06/26/2018 - 11:28
Britain's Prince William and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein look at a photograph showing William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, her father Michael and younger sister Pippa in the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash in the 1980s in Jerash, Jordan, J
Middle East
Prince William Tours Roman Ruins in Jordan, Meets Refugees
Britain's Prince William on Monday toured the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash, a major tourist attraction his wife visited as a child when she and her family lived in Jordan. Along the route, William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein stopped in front of an enlarged photo on an easel that showed the former Kate Middleton, her father and younger sister posing against the backdrop of the Jerash ruins. For almost three years in the 1980s, the family lived in Jordan…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl