Pakistan Closes Consular Office in Kabul

November 4, 2019 07:40 AM
Security walks in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The embassy issued a statement…
Security walks in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 4, 2019.

Pakistan has closed its consular office in Afghanistan's capital, citing unspecified security reasons.

Pakistan said the Kabul office will be closed until further notice.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Afghanistan's charge d'affaires has been summoned to "convey serious concerns over the safety and security" about its diplomats in Kabul.

Pakistan said in a statement that its embassy staff members had been "obstructed on the road and the embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the embassy."

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been tense.

Kabul allege that leaders and fighters of the Afghan Taliban use sanctuaries on Pakistani soil to direct insurgent attacks against local and international forces, a charge Pakistan denies.

 

 

