South & Central Asia

Pakistan Court Indicts Anti-India Islamist Cleric 

By Ayaz Gul
December 11, 2019 06:50 AM
Hafiz Saeed, chief of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, addresses a rally for Kashmir Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday,…
FILE - Hafiz Saeed, chief of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, addresses a rally for Kashmir Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 5, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday indicted Hafiz Saeed, the suspected planner of the 2008 attacks on the Indian city of Mumbai, along with his four senior aides on terror financing charges. 

Saeed, the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group and the head of its banned charity wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), has been designated as a global terrorist by the United States for his alleged role in the Mumbai strikes that killed more than 170 people. 

The Islamist cleric was present in the court in the eastern city of Lahore when the charges against him and his partners were read. The court will conduct the next proceedings on Thursday. 

Saeed and his associates rejected as baseless the prosecution's charges that they were using JuD charities and trusts to raise funds to finance terrorism.

Saeed has also consistently denied his involvement in the Mumbai attacks. 

Indian authorities accuse him and his LeT of planning and executing the carnage. The Islamist cleric maintains he had ended his association with LeT before it was outlawed by the Pakistani government in 2002.

Washington has placed both LeT and JuD on its list of global terrorist groups, offering $10 million for information that would help bring Saeed to justice.

Wednesday’s indictment comes ahead of a meeting of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan for not doing enough to curb money laundering and terror financing, as well as activities of groups such as LeT and JuD on its soil. The agency is leading the fight against the funding of terrorism and money laundering. 

If Islamabad fails to deliver on commitments under an action plan agreed to with FATF, the agency could move Pakistan to its blacklist, fueling economic troubles for the country because it would make it extremely difficult for Pakistan to deal with global financial institutions and bring in much needed foreign investment.

Pakistan has long been accused of harboring militant groups plotting attacks in Afghanistan and India. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, however, has vowed not to allow anyone to use Pakistani soil against another country. 

Authorities have recently intensified a crackdown on outlawed groups and taken control of JuD-run welfare hospitals as well as religious seminaries across the country. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Pakistani human rights activists talk to police officers during a rally against…
South & Central Asia
Pakistanis Rally to End 'Forced Disappearances' by Security Agencies
Marking international Human Rights Day, activists and families of the missing called on Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan to release all detainees being held without due process
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 12:36
Pakistani journalists take part in a demonstration to show solidarity with the workers of English-language newspaper Dawn, in…
South & Central Asia
Demonstrators Besiege Pakistan Newspaper 2nd Time in a Week
Friday's protest was the second incident this week at the offices of the English-language Dawn newspaper
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 13:00
Khadim Hussain Rizvi, leader of Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamic political party, gestures as he addresses the supporters…
Extremism Watch
Minorities in Pakistan Wait as Hard-Line Islamic Cleric Indicted  
Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan's Punjab province formally charged Khadim Hussain Rizvi, leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, an extremist political party, but has not yet given a date for its final ruling
Default Author Profile
By Niala Mohammad
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 22:20
Pakistani journalists and rights activists hold a banner reading as "Solidarity with Dawn Workers" during a demonstration in…
South & Central Asia
Journalists Rally to Denounce Threats to Pakistani Newspaper
Pakistani journalists and rights activists have rallied in support of a leading newspaper in Islamabad and elsewhere, days after Islamists gathered at office of the paper, threatening staff and demanding its editor be hanged
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 10:54
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage