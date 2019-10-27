South & Central Asia

Pakistan Ex-PM Sharif, Moved from Jail, Stays in Hospital

By Associated Press
October 27, 2019 09:01 AM
Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at a court in Lahore, Oct. 11, 2019.
LAHORE - Pakistan's ailing former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, who was jailed on money-laundering and corruption charges, has remained in a government hospital where he was taken last week after suffering a heart attack.

Maryam Aurangzeb, a spokesman for the ex-premier's Muslim League party, says Sunday that Sharif's health condition won't allow for him to be moved to another hospital.

Mahmood Ayaz, the hospital's top official, said its medical board hasn't approved moving Sharif and he himself hasn't requested it.

Islamabad's High Court Saturday granted temporary freedom to Sharif until another two-judge panel decides Tuesday whether Sharif's seven-year sentence on a corruption conviction should be suspended due to his illness.

Sharif served three times as prime minister. Supreme Court removed him from office in 2017 on corruption allegations.

 

Written By
Associated Press

