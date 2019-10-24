South & Central Asia

Pakistan, India Sign ‘Historic’ Deal to Open Border Crossing for Sikh Pilgrims

By Ayaz Gul
October 24, 2019 07:36 AM
Pakistani and Indian foreign ministry officials signed the border crossing agreement to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Oct 24, 2019.
Pakistani and Indian foreign ministry officials signed the border crossing agreement to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Oct 24, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India signed a landmark agreement Thursday on the opening of a new border crossing for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their holiest places in Pakistan.

The rare instance of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed South Asian rival nations comes amid a sharp deterioration in their traditionally strained ties.

The crossing will give visa-free access to pilgrims from India through a specially built corridor to the Pakistani town of Kartarpur, home to a temple, or gurdwara, believed to have been built on the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died in the 16th century.

Senior Pakistani and Indian foreign ministry officials met at the Kartarpur border crossing Thursday and inked the “historic” agreement.

The head of the Pakistani delegation after the signing ceremony told reporters that as many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will be able to daily visit the temple.

Mohammad Faisal, head of the Pakistani foreign ministry delegation speaks to reporters after singing the border crossing agreement with the India foreign ministry officials.

“The agreement will facilitate pilgrims to visit (the temple) seven days a week from dawn to dusk. The Yatris (pilgrims) would come in the morning and go back in the evening,” Mohammad Faisal said.

He announced that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate the corridor November 9, just days before the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.

The border crossing and corridor will replace a drawn-out visa process and drastically reduce a long journey through Pakistan for Sikh pilgrims to reach the temple, just around 4 kilometers from the border with India.

The minority Sikh community in India has long sought easier access to the temple because mutual tensions would often hamper the visa-seeking process. The corridor, however, will lead from the Indian border straight to the temple, with sides fenced off.

Pakistan has constructed a road and a bridge over the Ravi River and a fully equipped reception center in addition to constructing a huge complex around the shrine to host visiting Sikh pilgrims.

Faisal noted that the massive project has been completed in less than one year, making the temple “the biggest Sikh gurdwara” or worship place in the world. He said that Pakistan will charge a $20 fee to each visitor.

Senior Pakistani and Indian officials signed a landmark border crossing deal to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims, Oct. 24, 2019.

Thursday’s agreement comes as bilateral tensions have deteriorated since early August when India unilaterally revoked the special constitutional autonomy for the Muslim-majority disputed Kashmir territory.

Indian security forces simultaneously unleashed a security crackdown on dissent, arresting thousands of Kashmiris, including prominent local politicians. Internet and most telecommunications services remain suspended.

Pakistan denounced the Indian actions and immediately downgraded diplomatic ties with the neighboring country, fueling regional tensions.

Both countries administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

Related Stories

Indian officials from Ministry for External Affairs arrive after crossing the border for a meeting with Pakistani officials at Wagah border, near Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Pakistani and Indian officials met at Wahga joint border point…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan, India Report Progress on New Border Crossing For Sikh Pilgrims
The two nations are aiming to make the corridor operational by November
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 07/14/2019 - 08:22
Sikh youth, in traditional dress and holding ceremonial swords, while attending a ceremony during the Vasakhi festival, at the shrine of Gurdwara Punja Sahib, the second most sacred place for Sikhs, in Hasan Abdal, some 50 kilometers from Islamabad, ...
South & Central Asia
Thousands of Sikhs Gather for Harvest Festival in Pakistan
Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world have gathered at a shrine in Pakistan to celebrate the Vaisakhi harvest festival amid heightened security. The festival concluded Sunday, with pilgrims bathing and worshipping at a pond at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in the town of Hasanabdal, outside Islamabad. Some 2000 Sikhs traveled to Pakistan from neighboring India despite recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Sikhs are a small minority in…
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses during a ceremony in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Nov. 28, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan, India Move to Open Historic Border Crossing for Sikhs
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new border crossing with arch rival India, days after New Delhi announced it would support a corridor to facilitate its minority Sikh community to visit one of their holiest sites across the border.The fenced crossing dubbed a “corridor of peace” will link Indian border city Dera Baba Nanak, to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak in…
Default Author Profile
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 11/28/2018 - 12:20
Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagha railway station to attend the birth anniversary of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak, in Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan, India Agree to Open New Border Entry for Sikh Pilgrims
South Asian arch rivals India and Pakistan have agreed to establish a new cross-border corridor to enable religious devotees from India's minority Sikh community to visit a historic holy temple on the Pakistani side. Analysts said the gesture…
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 11/22/2018 - 13:02
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage