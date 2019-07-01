South & Central Asia

Pakistan: Key Afghan Border Crossing to Remain Open 24 Hours For Trade

By Ayaz Gul
July 1, 2019 11:46 AM
Trucks are parked at Pakistan-Afghanistan border Torkham, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Pakistan closed its two official border crossings with Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said. The development came at the request of the Afghan government, which…
FILE - Trucks are parked at Pakistan-Afghanistan border Torkham, Oct. 19, 2018.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan announced Monday that its main Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan will remain open round the clock from next month to facilitate bilateral and transit trade activities.

Officials described the move as a “good news” for traditionally strained relations between the two countries, which share a nearly 2,600 kilometer traditionally porous border.

The decision is “one of the important outcomes of close engagement” between Islamabad and Kabul, particularly during last week’s visit to Pakistan by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, officials noted. Ghani’s two-day visit also underscored improvement in bilateral ties, they said.

Afghanistan is a landlocked country and mostly uses Pakistani land routes as well as seaports for conducting international trade. Pakistani exporters also consider the neighboring country is a major destination for their goods.

Currently, trade convoys can cross the northwestern Torkham post between sunrise and sunset, which traders say is not enough to allow hundreds of trucks ferrying and transit goods daily to Afghanistan from the Pakistani port city fo Karachi.

Political tensions have often led to closure of the border post, inflicting heavy losses on Afghan traders and prompting Kabul to look for alternative routes in recent years.

The Afghan government has recently opened air corridors for trade with India and China, and land routes through neighboring Central Asian countries. But Afghan businessmen say trade through Pakistan remains competitive due to a much shorter access to seaports.

Pakistan itself has a lot of exportable products and will be able to export them in larger quantities as the bottlenecks on the border are minimized, say traders. They also insist that Pakistani authorities shall have to put in place measures to check graft by its customs and police officials between Karachi and Torkham.

FILE - A Pakistani army soldier stands guard on a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2019. (AFP)

The southwestern Chaman and northwestern Ghulam Khan border posts between Pakistan and Afghanistan also serve as other major trade and transit points.

Pakistani authorities, have, in recent years tightened border controls and they are also in the process of installing a robust fence to plug informal crossings to deter smuggling and illegal movements, particularly of militants, across the frontier,

The border management effort and political tensions have led to a significant decline in bilateral trade which currently stands annually at around $1.6 billion and heavily tilted in Pakistan’s favor.

Related Stories

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inspecting guard of honour before delegation-level talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 27, 2019 in Islamabaad (courtesy PM office)
South & Central Asia
Pakistan, Afghanistan Vow to Improve Strained Ties
Discussions focused on politics, trade, economy, security, and reconciliation in Afghanistan, says Pakistan 
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
June 27, 2019
00:01:41
Archive
Afghanistan's Eastern District Wrecked by IS War
Once an important economic center for Afghans living in eastern Nangarhar province near the Pakistani border, Haska Mena has been reduced to a wasteland by the war against the Islamic State.  VOA's Zabiullah Ghazi reports from the region.
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 29, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan and Afghanistan Leaders Hold Rare Talks
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held their first face-to-face talks Friday on the sidelines of an annual summit of Islamic countries in Saudi Arabia.The rare interaction at the highest level is the latest sign of easing tensions in traditionally acrimonious relations between the neighbors. The animosity stems from mutual accusations of supporting militant attacks against each other.An Afghan presidential spokesman said the…
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
May 31, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul