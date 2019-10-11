South & Central Asia

Pakistan Launches Another Case Against Convicted Ex-PM

By Associated Press
October 11, 2019 12:19 PM
Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Pakistan's anti…
Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 11, 2019.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's anti-graft tribunal has ordered that convicted ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be questioned on money laundering allegations over the next two weeks.

It's yet another corruption case against Sharif, who is serving a seven-year sentence for corruption. He's appealing that sentence.
 
His political party, now in opposition in parliament, says the new case is an attempt to keep Sharif behind bars should his sentence be overturned.

Friday's decision saw Sharif being brought under tight security before the anti-graft tribunal in the eastern city of Lahore to hear the money laundering charges. He told reporters there that he's being victimized.

Sharif, who served as Pakistan's premier three times, was ousted from office by the Supreme Court in 2017 because of corruption charges against him.

Subsequent elections brought Imran Khan to power.

