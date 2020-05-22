Pakistan Passenger Plane Crashes With 98 People on Board

ISLAMABAD - A passenger plane with at least 98 people on board crashed in a populated area minutes before its scheduled landing Friday afternoon in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi, destroying multiple buildings on both sides of a narrow street.



Huge plumes of dust, smoke and heat from the crash on an already hot afternoon, along with narrow neighborhood streets, made rescue efforts difficult.



“Pak Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts,” tweeted military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar.



Multiple civilian and military rescue agencies arrived at the scene soon after the crash. Ambulances of non-government aid agencies could be seen evacuating the injured. Large crowds of locals also gathered around the site.



Sindh province Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho told reporters that 11 bodies and six injured people had arrived at Jinnah hospital in Karachi. She said four of the injured were stable, while two were badly burned.

"We’re carrying out DNA tests to be able to identify the bodies. We have declared an emergency in all the local hospitals. It’ll take time to evacuate everyone. We can’t give the final death toll yet," she said.



Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said everyone on board the plane was killed, but two civil aviation officials speaking on condition of anonymity said later that at least two people survived.

Pechuho added that the province's health infrastructure was already in an emergency situation due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, but now they had put surgical units on an alert as well.



The Airbus A320 from the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines was flying from Lahore to Karachi when it crashed in an area called Model Colony.



Witnesses said the plane seemed to try to land two or three times before it went down in the poor and heavily congested area.



Airbus did not immediately comment on the crash, which is under investigation.



"Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar told local English-language Dawn newspaper.



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted he was “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. … Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased."



The plane had a capacity of around 160 passengers but due to the social distancing guidelines linked to the novel coronavirus, the onboard numbers were kept low.



Pakistan has a mixed civilian and military aviation safety record. A number of plane and helicopter accidents have occurred over the years, including the 2016 crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that killed 40 people. The deadliest accident happened in 2010, when an Airbus A321 operated by Airblue, a private carrier, crashed and killed all 152 people on board.



Friday’s crash occurred as many Pakistanis were returning to their homes to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festivities that break their fast.

