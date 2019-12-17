South & Central Asia

Pakistani Lawyer who Fought for Unlawfully Held is Abducted

By Associated Press
December 17, 2019 06:48 AM
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, 05 Dec 2009
FILE - A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Dec. 5, 2009.

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani lawyer known for pursuing cases of those unlawfully detained by the country's security agencies was abducted overnight from his home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, his son said Tuesday.

According to the son, several armed men in plainclothes knocked on the gate of the family's home on Monday night. When the family opened the door, the men barged in and snatched his father, Inamur Rehman, shoved him into a car and then sped away.

Rehman, a lawyer and a retired military officer, was never a threat to anyone, said the son, Husnain Inam. He refused to speculate on who was behind the abduction.

"We are still in a state of shock," said Inam, adding that the family was too terrified to cry out for help during the abduction.

Inam, a college teacher, said he's formally reporting the abduction to the police. No government official could immediately be reached to comment.

Rehman has been vocal critic of Pakistani security agencies and has also represented several people detained by the country's military-backed spy agency in recent years. He has previously reported being harassed by security agencies.

In 2012, he petitioned a court challenging the government's move to keep outgoing army chief Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani in office for another three years.

Last Tuesday, dozens rallied in the capital, Islamabad, marking the the International Human Rights Day by urging the government to release hundreds of people who they say have been ``forcibly disappeared'' by security agencies in recent years.

The government has repeatedly denied the allegations. Although Pakistani law prohibits detentions without court approval, officials privately concede that intelligence agencies are holding an unspecified number of suspects. The officials say the detentions are because of ties to militant groups.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf, speaks during an exclusive interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, July 4, 2001 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Musharraf said that he would like to meet the main separatist group in disputed Kashmir dur
South & Central Asia
Former Pakistani President Musharraf Sentenced to Death
Pervez Musharraf found guilty Tuesday by special court of high treason over 2007 emergency rule; he has been living in Dubai since traveling there in 2016 for medical treatment
Default Author Profile
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 03:46
FILE - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham holds a press conference at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 20, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Key US Senator Discusses Mutual Ties, Afghan Peace During Pakistan Visit
Lindsey Graham, a close ally President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly hailed Islamabad’s consistent support in the Afghan peace process
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 13:38
FILE - Manzoor Pashteen, center, leader of Pakistan’s Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), waves to his supporters during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, April 22, 2018.
Extremism Watch
Pakistani Rights Group Applauds US for Sanctioning Law Enforcement Official
Manzoor Pashteen, leader of Pakistan’s Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which advocates for Pashtun rights in Pashtun-populated regions in the country, told VOA the movement welcomes the decision and looks up to the US for 'upholding justice'
Default Author Profile
By Niala Mohammad
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 21:49
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage