Pakistani Opposition Leader Maryam Nawaz Granted Bail

By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal
November 4, 2019 09:31 AM
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif celebrate the bail order of Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov. 4, 2019.
A Pakistani court has granted bail to opposition leader Maryam Nawaz, who is facing money-laundering charges.

The Lahore High Court on November 4 ordered the deputy leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to post a roughly 10 million-rupee ($64,500) bond and hand her passport over.

Nawaz was detained in early August by the country's anti-corruption National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case regarding business transactions at a sugar factory – Chaudry Sugar Mills – where she was one of the major shareholders.

On October 24, she filed a petition for bail on humanitarian grounds after her jailed father, PML-N founder and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was rushed to a hospital amid a deterioration of his health.

An Islamabad court on October 29 suspended Sharif's conviction on corruption charges for two months to allow for medical treatment.

The 69-year-old Sharif, a three-time prime minister, and his daughter have denied the charges against them, saying they are politically motivated.

