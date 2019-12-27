South & Central Asia

Plane with Nearly 100 Aboard Crashes in Kazakhstan; at Least 12 Dead, Dozens Hurt

By Associated Press
Updated December 27, 2019 04:42 AM
Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019. REUTERS…
Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 27, 2019.

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN - A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 12 people, while 49 were hospitalized with injuries, Kazakh officials said.

The cause of the crash in the Central Asian nation was unclear, but authorities were looking at two possible scenarios: pilot error and technical failure, Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister Roman Sklyar said. 

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital. It lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT), the Almaty International Airport said.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the capital formerly known as Astana. 
Local authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15, but the Interior Ministry later revised the figure downward, without explaining. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

Police stand guard as rescuers assist on the site of a plane crashed near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty,…
Police stand guard as rescuers assist on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 27, 2019. The Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday.

Around 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash. The weather in Almaty was clear, with mild below-freezing temperatures common at this time of the year.

Footage showed the front of the broken-up fuselage rammed against a building and the rear of the plane lying in the field next to the airport. 

In Almaty, dozens of people lined up in front of a local blood bank to donate blood for the injured. 

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. It was reported to be 23 years old and was most recently certified to operate in May. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan were suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country’s authorities said. 

In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on…
In this photo by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 27, 2019.

Kazakhstan’s air safety record is far from spotless. In 2009, all Kazakh airlines, with the exception of the flagship carrier Air Astana, were banned from operating in the European Union because they didn’t meet international safety standards. The ban was lifted in 2016. 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

