South & Central Asia

Police Block Thousands Marching in Pakistani Kashmir

By Associated Press
October 6, 2019 12:40 PM
Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front start marching toward the Line of Control, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front start marching toward the Line of Control, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Oct. 5, 2019.

JASKOOL, PAKISTAN - Police blocked a march Sunday by thousands of protesters in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir who wanted to move toward the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the territory between Pakistan and India. The marchers are protesting the lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Police placed shipping containers on the road and deployed a large contingent of officers near Jaskool, 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the frontier to stop the supporters of the Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, which announced it intended to cross the frontier to help Kashmiris under Indian oppression.
 
India imposed a strict curfew on Aug. 5 after stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood.
 
JKLF wants Kashmir to be independent from from both India and Pakistan. The group has a history of attempts to cross the de facto frontier in the last three decades, including once in 1992 that ended in violence.
 
Abdul Hameed Butt, a leader of the JKLF, said the protesters would stage a sit-in until the blockade was removed.
 
The JKLF march, termed the "Freedom March" began Friday and reached the blockade after two overnight stops.
 
Police officer Arshad Naqvi said protesters won't be allowed to continue because of the threat of "unprovoked enemy fire" from the Indian side.
 
 "We want to go and [the Pakistani administration] should let us go to help our people," said Tahir Hussain, a college student.
 
Also on Sunday, the main religious party, Jamaat-e-Islami, held a protest march in the eastern city of Lahore with thousands protesting against the situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
 
Meanwhile, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan, along with Ambassador Paul Jones, charge d' affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, visited Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
 
A Foreign Ministry statement said the purpose of the visit was to see the ground situation and gauge public sentiment following Aug. 5 ``illegal Indian actions'' in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Hollen and Hassan met with President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Farooq Haider of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, who both urged the senators to play a role in saving the people of Kashmir from India's repressive measures and pressing India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

 

Related Stories

Indian activist and education reformer Sandeep Pandey, right, holds a local daily newspaper of Srinagar, as he addresses a…
South & Central Asia
US Senator Barred From Kashmir as Lockdown Enters 3rd Month
A U.S. senator and a well-known Indian activist have been barred from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir, where at least 10 people were injured in a grenade blast
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/05/2019 - 22:25
Residents of Pakistan-held Kashmir rallied Saturday against India's recent actions in its part of Kashmir, Oct. 05, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Thousands Begin 'Freedom March' in Pakistan-Held Kashmir Toward Disputed Border With India
A key American senator has urged Indian authorities to restore communications, protect human rights and release political prisoners in Indian Kashmir
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 10/05/2019 - 11:11
Journalists hold signs during a protest against the ongoing restrictions of the internet and mobile phone networks at the Kashmir Press Club during a lockdown in Srinagar, Oct. 3, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Kashmiri Journalists Stage Protest Against 'Media Gag'
Mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir valley are largely blocked, severely impacting the ability of journalists to report from the region
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 18:09
A Kashmiri fisherman cooks food inside his anchored boat on the shore of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
South & Central Asia
India's Moves in Kashmir Raise Tension in Part Next to China
India and Pakistan both claim predominantly Muslim majority Kashmir, and the territory is divided between them
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 09:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl