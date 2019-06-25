South & Central Asia

Pompeo Hopes for Afghan Peace Deal Before September

By Ayaz Gul
June 25, 2019 07:36 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday during a visit to Afghanistan that the Trump administration is aiming for a peace deal in the war-ravaged country by September.

His visit came as American and Taliban negotiators are scheduled to meet in Qatar later this week (June 29) for the next round of talks in their months-long dialogue aimed at finding a political settlement to the Afghan war.

“I hope we have a peace deal before September 1st. That’s certainly our mission set,” Pompeo told reporters at the U.S. embassy in Kabul after his meetings with Afghan leaders. The country is due to hold presidential elections on September 28.

The U.S.-Taliban dialogue process is primarily focused on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan in return for assurances international terrorists will not be allowed to use Taliban-controlled areas for attacks against other countries.

The insurgent group controls or contests more than 50% of the Afghan territory and continues to inflict battlefield losses on U.S.-backed Afghan security forces,

“We have made real progress and are nearly ready to conclude a draft text outlining the Taliban’s commitments to join fellow Afghans in ensuring that Afghan soil never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists,” Pompeo noted.

He said discussions with the Taliban regarding foreign troop withdrawal have begun.  Pompeo also said insurgent claims that Washington has agreed to pull out of Afghanistan are not true.

“While we’ve made clear to the Taliban that we are prepared to remove our forces, I want to be clear we have not yet agreed on a timeline to do so,” Pompeo explained. He acknowledged the U.S.-Taliban discussions will be the basis for intra-Afghan peace and reconciliation talks.

Pompeo visited Kabul on a day when members of opposition groups held a large public gathering in the city to protest against extension given to President Ashraf Ghani by the country’s Supreme Court. They insisted Ghani’s constitutional five-year term ended in May and demanded the president must step down. The incumbent president is seeking re-election.

“We call upon the former president (Ghani) to withdraw his candidacy if he should continue to hold office as a caretaker president for the purpose of realization of the principles of justice and impartiality,” said a post-rally statement by the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC).

Pompeo also emphasized the need for a credible Afghan presidential election.

“I urge the Afghan government, the Independent Election Commission, and all political stakeholders to take all necessary steps to ensure that the elections are credible,”  Pompeo stressed.

Related Stories

Afghan politicians, from second left to right, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Haneef Atmar and Ustad Atta Mohammad Noor, and others attend the opening session of an Afghan Peace Conference, Bhurban, Pakistan, June 22, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Afghans Remain Skeptical About U.S.-Taliban Talks 
Next round of U.S.-Taliban talks are to begin June 29 in Qatar
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
June 23, 2019
FILE - A news anchor is seen on camera during a broadcast at Tolo News studio, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2015.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Warns Afghan Media Against Airing Anti-Insurgency Ads
Advertisements call on Afghans to inform authorities if they see any suspicious Taliban activities
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
June 24, 2019
FILE - This Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo from Feb. 25, 2019, shows U.S. and Taliban representatives meeting in Doha to discuss ways to end the Afghan war.
South & Central Asia
US: Seeking Peace Not Troop Withdrawal Agreement With Taliban
The two adversaries in the Afghan war are expected to meet in Qatar soon for peace talks
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
June 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul