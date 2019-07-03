South & Central Asia

Rahul Gandhi Quits as Head of India's Congress Party

By Anjana Pasricha
July 3, 2019 09:12 AM
Rahul Gandhi, president of India's main opposition Congress party, leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi, May 12, 2019.
FILE - Rahul Gandhi, president of India's main opposition Congress party, leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi, May 12, 2019.

NEW DELHI - Rahul Gandhi has quit as head of India's main opposition Congress Party, taking responsibility for its humiliating rout in recent general elections. His resignation leaves the party, which has been led by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty for decades, in crisis. 

The 49-year-old Gandhi said on Twitter, "Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party." He added, "It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party."

Gandhi announced his intention to resign weeks ago, but senior leaders of the party have been pushing him to change his mind. 

The Congress Party ruled India for more than 55 years since independence in 1947, but has steadily lost ground to the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inflicted a crushing defeat on the former in 2014. 

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks after releasing India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election manifesto for the April/May general election, in New Delhi, April 8, 2019.

Gandhi took over the reins of the Congress Party from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in 2017, vowing to rebuild a "Grand and Young Old Party." He was widely expected to give a tough fight to the BJP in the recent elections. 

But the Congress was left in disarray after it won only 52 of the 543 elected seats in parliament — just a notch higher than the 44 seats it secured in 2014. Congress Party candidates returned empty-handed in half the Indian states and Gandhi lost his own seat in a family bastion, Amethi, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. 

The rout in two general elections in a row crushed hopes that Gandhi could be a credible challenger to Modi, who has emerged as one of India's most powerful leaders in recent decades. 

Gandhi has said, "Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions, and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019."

In his resignation letter, Gandhi said that while he had no "hatred or anger" toward the BJP, "Every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India," which he said was based on differences and hatred.

Rahul Gandhi was the fifth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family to head the Congress Party. The BJP has frequently accused the Congress Party of promoting a "dynasty." On the campaign trail, Prime Minister Modi had called Gandhi an entitled "prince," comparing him to Modi's humble origins. Modi is the son of a tea seller. 

Crisis, opportunity

Gandhi's decision to step down poses a challenge for a party that has no second rung of leadership and has long relied on the Gandhi family to hold it together. 

Political analysts have described the situation as both a crisis and an opportunity for the Congress Party.

"It is a blow because so far the party has been predicated completely to the Gandhis; they are the glue that holds it together," according to New Delhi-based commentator Ajoy Bose. But he says the search for new leaders, particularly in states, could help the party slowly rebuild. 

"It will bring in new energy and restore more democracy in the party which did not hold an election to choose a leader," said another analyst, Neerja Chowdhury. 

Gandhi is widely expected to continue working for the Congress Party, although he will not hold the top position. 

Related Stories

From left, Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi, her son and party President Rahul Gandhi, and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi, May 25, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Does Congress Party Have a Future in Face of Modi Onslaught?
It was India’s “Grand Old Party.” The Congress Party ruled the country for 55 out of 71 years since independence. But following the party’s crushing electoral debacle for a second time, there are questions about its future as the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty at its helm is unable to counter the most powerful leader India has produced in decades: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   Contrary to expectations, India’s mammoth general election…
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
May 27, 2019
5198e774-8a2b-4e86-ab51-039b431e2480_fullhd.mp4
00:03:14
South & Central Asia
Modi Reaches Out to Minorities but Muslims Remain Apprehensive
Despite the scorching summer heat, the streets outside Delhi’s iconic mosque, the Jama Masjid, are bustling as shopkeepers hawk dates and other traditional foods with which Muslims break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.   But amid the festivities in this maze of alleys, stalls and noisy traffic, many admit there is a sense of apprehension as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second term.
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
June 03, 2019
India's President Ram Nath Kovind administers Amit Shah's oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India's Modi Begins 2nd Term in Office Amid High Expectations
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term on Thursday during a glittering ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, after a landslide election victory that sealed his position as the country's most powerful leader in decades.The estimated 8,000 guests seated on the sprawling forecourt included leaders of eight countries, mostly from Asian nations such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. It underscored Modi's priority in…
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
May 30, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Anjana Pasricha