South & Central Asia

Red Cross Helps Transfer Remains of Fighters Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 02:24 PM
A view shows a damaged medical centre following recent shelling in Stepanakert
A view shows a damaged medical centre following recent shelling in Stepanakert, the largest city in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it helped transfer the remains of fighters killed in the conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh  from Azerbaijan to Armenia.
 
The ICRC said in a news release it participated in the humanitarian operation as a neutral intermediary after an agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
 
The ICRC statement said it also helped with Wednesday’s handover of an elderly man and woman who were detained because of the conflict. Another elderly man was not able to travel at the time of the transfer, the ICRC said.
 
“Even in the deadliest of conflicts, the ICRC, with our long-standing record as a neutral intermediary, sees how shared humanitarian objectives can help parties find common ground, whether through the transfer or return of prisoners, the evacuation of wounded, cross-line humanitarian activities, or the respectful handover of mortal remains,” ICRC Eurasia Regional Director Martin Schuepp said in a statement.
 
International humanitarian law requires participants in a conflict to try to accommodate requests to return the remains of deceased people to their home country or to their relatives, the statement added.
 
Also Thursday, Gerardo Moloeznik, head of the Red Cross mission monitoring the conflict, reportedly called on the warring parties to stop shelling civilians and to respect international law in the conflict that has killed nearly 1,000 people since the violence erupted September 27.
 
“This is very important. They have to spare the lives of civilians, civilian infrastructure, because there have been situations in which they have been using heavy artillery in populated areas,” Moloeznik said in an interview with AFP in Barda, Azerbaijan.
 
The ongoing fighting is the most intense escalation of the decades-old conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region since a 1994 cease-fire.  
 
The predominantly ethnic Armenian territory declared its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 during the collapse of the Soviet Union, sparking a war that claimed the lives of as many as 30,000 people. That independence, however, is not internationally recognized.

Related Stories

Smoke rises after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Oct. 24, 2020.
South & Central Asia
US Announces New Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire as Fighting Persists
he ceasefire is due to take effect at 8 a.m. local time (12 a.m. EDT) on Oct. 26, the U.S. State Department and the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia said in a joint statement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 06:00 PM
People try to remove car tyres from a car shop on fire after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in…
Europe
Heavy Fighting Continues Over Nagorno-Karabakh
Each side accuses other of shelling residential areas
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sat, 10/24/2020 - 03:36 AM
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, at the State Department in Washington, Oct. 23, 2020.
Europe
Pompeo Urges Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to End Violence in Nagorno-Karabakh
US secretary of state holds separate meetings Friday at State Department to help find diplomatic solution to regional conflict
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 11:55 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, third from left, meets with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia.
South & Central Asia
Did Russian Miscalculation Spark Nagorno-Karabakh Flare-Up?
'Russia's problem really is it has no good choices in the current situation,' says Robert Cutler of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, a research institute based in Calgary and Ottawa
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 02:44 PM
Pompeo Pushes for End to Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
00:02:04
Pompeo Pushes for End to Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeks a diplomatic solution to end the fighting in Nagarno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:25 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage