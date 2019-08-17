Roadside Bomb Kills 2 Pakistani Soldiers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, PAKISTAN - Pakistani intelligence officials said a roadside bomb attack killed two army soldiers Saturday in the country's northwest.



The officials said the planted bomb exploded when a security forces vehicle was patrolling in the Ladha area of South Waziristan.



The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but past such attacks have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban.



South Waziristan was a stronghold of Mahsud militants until the army carried out multiple offensives against them in recent years.



The army claims to have cleared the area near the Afghan border of Islamic militants.