South & Central Asia

Roadside Bomb Wounds 23 Near Pakistan Police Station 

By Associated Press
December 13, 2020 10:39 AM
Security officials inspect the site of an explosion at a Ganj Mandi bazar in Rawalpindi on December 13, 2020. - At least 20…
Security officials inspect the site of an explosion at a Ganj Mandi bazar in Rawalpindi on Dec. 13, 2020.

A roadside bomb exploded near a police station in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, wounding at least 23 people, police said. 

Initially police said a hand grenade was thrown near a water filtration plant across the road from the police station, but a senior Rawalpindi police officer Ahsan Younas later confirmed the blast was from a device planted on the side of the road. 

Police said three of the casualties received deep wounds, while others were given medical care and discharged from the hospital.  

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.  

The Pakistani military's headquarters and the offices of the country's spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad.  

A similar roadside bombing struck Rawalpindi earlier this month, killing one person and wounding seven others near a busy bus terminal. In June, a roadside bomb went off in a crowded bazaar in the city, killing one and wounding 15. 

Pakistan has witnessed scores of militant attacks on security forces and other targets in recent years. 

In October, a powerful bomb blast killed at least eight students and wounded 136 others at an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar. 

 

Related Stories

Smoke rises from the smoke stacks of asphalt and brick factories burning coal, old shoes and oil extracted from tyre rubber and…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Decides Against New Coal-fired Power
Although Pakistan accounts for less than 1% of global carbon emissions, it is the 'fifth most vulnerable' to effects of climate change, says Prime Minister Khan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 07:19 PM
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland,…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Demands UN, EU Investigate Fake Pro-India NGOs, Media
New Delhi rejects accusations of running disinformation campaign uncovered by EU DisinfoLab
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 05:58 PM
Kashmiris carry a boy who was injured in a grenade blast for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan: Kashmir Border Clashes with India Kill 2 Pakistani Troops
Regional tensions come as Pakistan, China launch joint air force drills  
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 05:31 PM
FILE - Adherent of religious and political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal stand guard as others offer prayers during an Azadi (Freedom) March protesting the policies of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov. 2, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Rebukes US on Religious Freedom Designation
In response to being classified a violator by Washington, Islamabad says the move was 'arbitrary' and the result of a 'selective assessment'
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 03:11 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage