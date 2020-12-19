South & Central Asia

Rockets Hit US Base in Afghanistan; No Casualties Reported

By Associated Press
December 19, 2020 03:42 AM
Map of Bagram air base, Afghanistan
Bagram Airfield

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Five rockets were fired at a major U.S. base in Afghanistan on Saturday, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said.

The rockets hit Bagram Airfield, said Wahida Shahkar, spokesperson for the governor in northern Parwan province.

Shahkar said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

She couldn't provide other details on any possible casualties or damage within the U.S. base. She said there are no casualties among civilians in the area.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility. In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base. There were no casualties.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital, Kabul, in recent months, including on educational institutions, that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces.

Earlier this week, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held an unannounced meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha to discuss military aspects of February's U.S.-Taliban agreement.

The agreement, signed in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, was intended to set the stage for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

After talks with the Taliban, Milley flew to Kabul to consult with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He said he emphasized to both parties the need to rapidly reduce levels of violence across the country. 

Related Stories

An Afghan security officer stands guard at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Omar…
South & Central Asia
Bomb Kills 15 Civilians in Eastern Afghanistan
Most of the victims of Friday’s blast were said to be under 18 years old
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 11:54 AM
FILE - Children sit in front of a house at Deh Qubad village in Maiwand district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 27, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan Battered by COVID, Conflict, Climate Change
UN appeals for greater support for the country due to its increasing humanitarian needs
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 04:05 PM
A train prepares to move during the inauguration of a 140-kilometer (90-mile) line running from eastern Iran into western Afghanistan, at a railroad station in Khaf, Iran, Dec. 10, 2020.
South & Central Asia
All Aboard! Afghanistan, Iran Open First Rail Link
Landmark development hailed as crucial for bilateral and regional trade links
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 09:55 AM
Map of Kandahar Afghanistan
South & Central Asia
35 Hurt in Car Bomb Blast in Kandahar, Afghanistan
Women and children among those injured; country has seen a wave of car bomb attacks in recent months, some of them deadly
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:15 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage