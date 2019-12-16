South & Central Asia

Second Bangladesh Factory Fire in a Week Claims More Lives

By Agence France-Presse
December 16, 2019 05:56 AM
Relatives react outside the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital following a deadly fire at a plastic factory in Dhaka on December 12, 2019.

DHAKA - At least 10 people died in a factory fire outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, officials said Sunday, the second deadly industrial blaze in four days.

The flames engulfed a small fan factory in the Gazipur industrial district on Sunday evening, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze after a two-and-a-half hour battle.

They found 10 bodies in the charred structure and were searching for more possible casualties, fire service spokesman Zillur Rahman told AFP.

Officials do not yet know how many people were in the factory when the blaze took hold.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The latest incident followed the death of at least 17 people when an illegal plastic factory outside Dhaka went up in flames on Thursday.

Industrial fires are common in Bangladesh, especially in the dry winter season, due to lax enforcement of safety codes.

In February this year, a blaze in a historic Mughal building in an old part of Dhaka killed at least 70 people and injured dozens.

In November 2012, at least 111 people died after a fire at a garment factory making apparel for Western retailers, in one of the country's most devastating fires.

Related Stories

Bodies of victims are placed at a makeshift morgue at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in the Tongi industy area outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 10, 2016.
East Asia Pacific
Fire in Bangladesh Factory Kills 22
A fire in a factory in Bangladesh has killed at least 22 people and injured dozens of others just outside the capital, Dhaka, authorities said. According to officials, the fire broke out Saturday after an explosion in the boiler room at the four-story building. "Most of them had burn injuries. We sent the critically injured victims to the hospitals in Dhaka," Parvez Mia, a doctor at the Tongi state-run hospital said. Police are still…
By VOA News
Sat, 09/10/2016 - 01:40
Agence France-Presse

