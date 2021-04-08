South & Central Asia

'Security Threat' Prompts Afghans to Turn Back Plane Carrying Pakistan Lawmakers

By Ayaz Gul
April 08, 2021 06:33 PM
A view of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
FILE - A view of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 29, 2016.

ISTANBUL - Officials in Afghanistan said a plane carrying a high-profile Pakistan parliamentary delegation was turned back Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives were found at the airport.

The large Pakistani delegation was to stay in the Afghan capital for three days under the leadership of Asad Qaiser, speaker of the lower house of Parliament, or the National Assembly.

Qaisar and his delegation were invited by his Afghan counterpart, Mir Rahman Rahmani.

Abdul Qadir Zazai, a spokesperson for the Afghan Parliament, said that during construction work, a digging team found old "unexploded ordnance" in part of the airport. The discovery prompted the control tower to refuse landing permission to several planes, including the one carrying the Pakistani guests, he explained.

NATO helps with detonation

Zazai said NATO-led military personnel later helped the Afghan partners carry out a controlled detonation of the ordnance to defuse the threat. It was not immediately known who planted the explosives.

Both Rahmani and Qaiser agreed to reschedule the visit, Zazai said.

Pakistani special envoy to Afghanistan, Mohammed Sadiq, who was also part of the delegation, tweeted that a "security threat" prompted the postponement of their visit.

As the plane was about to descend, the control tower informed them that the airport had been closed. Sadiq wrote. “New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations."

Islamabad has lately stepped up its diplomatic outreach to improve traditionally strained relations with Kabul, which blames Pakistan for sheltering leaders of the Taliban who are waging a deadly insurgency to dislodge the Afghan government.

Pakistani officials reject the charges and in turn allege that fugitive anti-state militants have established sanctuaries in Afghan border areas where they plot attacks against Pakistan.

Drone strikes kill militants

U.S. drone strikes have in recent years killed important Pakistani militant commanders in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,600-kilometer border. The traditionally porous frontier has long encouraged militants to move in both directions and undertake subversive acts in both countries.

Islamabad has in the past few years unilaterally erected a robust fence along most of the Afghan border. Officials say the work on the remaining portion is expected to be completed later this year.

Pakistani military officials insist the fencing effort has significantly deterred all illegal crossings, leading to improved security in Pakistan.

Afghan students allowed to study in Pakistan

Islamabad also has relaxed visa restrictions for Afghans and recently increased the number of scholarships for Afghan students keen to study in Pakistani institutions.

Pakistan is also credited with arranging peace talks between Taliban leaders and the United States that led to the signing of a landmark agreement between the two adversaries in February 2020, setting the stage for U.S. troops to begin a phased withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The U.S.-Taliban deal also encouraged the insurgents to open direct peace talks last September with representatives of the Afghan government to negotiate a permanent end to years of war. But the dialogue, being hosted by Qatar, has since stalled.

Related Stories

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) walks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on his arrival at the…
South & Central Asia
Russia, Pakistan Agree to Boost Military Cooperation Against Terror, Sea Piracy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov concludes landmark two-day official visit
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 11:59 AM
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad,…
South & Central Asia
Russia's Lavrov in Pakistan to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Afghan Peace 
Russian foreign minister meeting with counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 02:13 PM
Pakistani drivers sit on the bumper of a loaded truck parked with other trucks along a road near the Wagah border between…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan 'Defers’ Plans to Resume Trade with India
Foreign Minister Qureshi says Cabinet meeting did not endorse Economic Coordination Committee decision, and it was set aside for ‘further deliberation’
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 03:01 PM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage