South & Central Asia

Shots Fired as Special Forces Raid Former Kyrgyzstan Leader's Home

By Associated Press
August 7, 2019 04:44 PM
FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.
FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.

MOSCOW — Special forces in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday raided the residence of the former president, who faces corruption and abuse-of-office charges, in an operation that injured about a dozen people, officials said. 
 
As midnight (1800 GMT) neared, reinforcements were reported coming to the village of Koi-Tash, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the capital, Bishkek, to intensify efforts to take Almazbek Atambayev into custody. Hundreds of Atambayev supporters had gathered near the residential compound, trying to obstruct the raiding forces.  
  
The national security committee denied reports that the supporters had seized some of the forces when the first raid failed. 
 
The health ministry said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries from the clash and that a special forces member had been shot from inside the residence. 
 
Local news reports said some people were wounded by weapons fired in the raid, including a journalist. The state security committee said only plastic bullets were fired. 

No more immunity
 
Kyrgyzstan's parliament in June rescinded the immunity that Atambayev had been accorded as a former president, opening him to potential prosecution. Since then, supporters have kept watch outside his residence, expecting an attempt to arrest him. 
 
He is accused of a range of crimes, including corruption and the expropriation of property. 
 
Atambayev, who was in office from 2011 to 2017, says the charges have been concocted by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who was once his protege. 
 
The raid raises concerns about political stability in Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and hosts a Russian military air base.  
  
Atambayev met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, suggesting that he enjoys Kremlin support. But Putin later said Russia was committed to working with Jeenbekov. 
 
Kyrgyzstan, once hailed as an ``island of democracy'' in post-Soviet Central Asia, has repeatedly been shaken by political upheavals. Its first two presidents after independence were both driven from office by riots. 

Related Stories

FILE - Kyrgyz brides and bridegrooms pray in the central mosque during a mass wedding ceremony in the capital Bishkek, Oct. 30, 2013. Fifty couples took part in the mass wedding ceremony sponsored by a state company.
South & Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan Women Fight to End Bride Kidnapping
Walking proudly down a catwalk, the lights and glamour seemed like a lifetime away from Elzat Kazakbaeva’s nightmare ordeal five years ago when she was grabbed off a Kyrgyzstan street by a group of men wanting to marry her to an uninvited suitor.Kazakbaeva is one of thousands of woman abducted and forced to marry each year in the former Soviet republic in Central Asia where bride kidnappings continue, particularly in rural areas.Bride kidnapping, which also occurs…
A man lights candles arranged in a form of a cross at a symbolic memorial outside Sennaya subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017.
Extremism Watch
Concerns Mount Over Kyrgyzstan Being Breeding Ground for Terrorists
Russia's subway bombing, carried out by a suspected Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, has again cast concerns on worldwide terrorism associated with the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan.Monday's attack in St. Petersburg follows terror incidents in recent years, like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings — carried out by Chechens who grew up in Kyrgyzstan — and an Istanbul airport attack last June in which one suspect was Kyrgyz.Although Russian officials suspect that…
Default Author Profile
By Mehdi Jedinia
April 04, 2017
Omurbek Tekebayev, leader of Ata-Meken party, takes an oath during the first session of parliament in Bishkek, Nov. 10, 2010. Tekebayev was detained Sunday on charges of corruption and fraud.
East Asia Pacific
Kyrgyzstan Detains Opposition Party Leader
Kyrgyzstan’s state security service said it detained opposition politician Omurbek Tekebayev on Sunday on charges of corruption and fraud, a move that may eliminate him as a contender for presidency in the upcoming election. Tekebayev, 58, leads the Ata Meken (Fatherland) party’s parliamentary faction and is one of the most outspoken critics of President Almazbek Atambayev, whose term ends this year. The ex-Soviet Central Asian nation will hold a…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press