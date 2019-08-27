South & Central Asia

Students rally in Pakistan-Held Kashmir against India

August 27, 2019 09:42 AM
Pakistani Kashmiris protest against India, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sardar Masood, the president of Pakistani-administered Kashmir has welcomed efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to lower…
Pakistani Kashmiris protest against India, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sardar Masood, the president of Pakistani-administered Kashmir has welcomed efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to lower…

MUZAFFARABAD, PAKISTAN - More than a thousand students have rallied in the capital of Pakistan-held Kashmir to denounce India's downgrading of the special status of the portion of the disputed region it controls.

The demonstrators chanted ``We want freedom'' and denounced human rights violations in Indian-administrated Kashmir.

Tuesday's rally in Muzaffarabad came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to globally highlight the issue of Kashmir. He will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 27.

Tensions have soared between Pakistan and India since Aug. 5, when New Delhi revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir's decades-old semiautonomous status, touching off anger in Indian-controlled Kashmir and in Pakistan.

Kashmir is split between archrivals Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Trump Says India's Modi Feels He Has 'it Under Control' in Kashmir
US President Donald Trump said Monday he had no need to help mediate between Pakistan and India over tensions in disputed Kashmir because Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels he has it "under control".
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 11:04
Pakistani protesters rally against India in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Extremism Watch
Experts: Kashmir Issue Could Raise the Stakes for Militancy
India’s recent decision to revoke special status of Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, has some experts concerned the action could raise stakes for militancy among several active terror groups in region
Default Author Profile
By Nafisa Hoodbhoy
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 22:46

The Worth of a Girl