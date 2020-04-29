South & Central Asia

Suicide Bombing Near Kabul Kills 3 

By VOA News
April 29, 2020 11:41 AM
An Afghan commando stands guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 29, 2020.

A suicide bombing in Kabul Province close to the Afghan capital killed three people and wounded 15 on April 29, the Interior Ministry said. 

"A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among civilians in the Reshkhor area of Char Asiab district of Kabul on Wednesday morning," ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement. 

Chabar Asiab is located some 11 kilometers from Kabul. 

The attack reportedly occurred near a special operations facility belonging to the Afghan security forces. 

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, which came during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. 

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militant group was investigating whether its fighters were behind the bombing. 

The latest attack came as the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-led efforts to broker peace talks between Taliban militants and the Afghan government have prompted calls for a cease-fire and reduction in violence. 

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

