Taliban Attack Kills 17 Afghan Policemen

By Ayaz Gul
October 22, 2019 07:00 AM
ISLAMABAD - Officials in northern Afghanistan say Taliban insurgents have stormed a security outpost in Kunduz province, killing at least 17 policemen and injuring several others.

The late night deadly raid in the Ali Abad district of the troubled Kunduz province also killed the police base commander, a district official told VOA Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Provincial police spokesman Inammudin Rahman, when contacted by VOA, confirmed the Monday night attack but shared no further details.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said its fighters carried out the attack and killed 20 Afghan security forces in the ensuing clashes before overrunning the base.

The insurgent group controls or hotly contests several districts in Kunduz, a strategic crossroads giving easy access to much of northern Afghanistan and the capital, Kabul.   

The provincial capital, also named Kunduz, has twice briefly fallen to the Taliban in recent years before Afghan security forces recaptured the city with the support of U.S. military airpower.  

 

 

Ayaz Gul

