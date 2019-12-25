South & Central Asia

 Taliban Capture 27 Peace Marchers

By Ayesha Tanzeem
December 25, 2019 06:47 AM
Afghan peace marchers arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
FILE - Afghan peace marchers arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 18, 2018..

ISLAMABAD - An activist group in Afghanistan says Taliban insurgents have captured a convoy of 27 peace marchers in western Afghanistan and taken them to an undisclosed location. 
 
Bismillah Watandost, a spokesman for the People Peace Movement (PPM), said his organization lost contact with their 27 colleagues late evening Tuesday as they were traveling from Herat to Farah province in six cars.  

He further said they were taken by Taliban and that leaders of the PPM were in touch with senior Taliban leaders to ensure their safe return.
 
Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the Farah police, told VOA the marchers were last spotted around 3:30 PM Tuesday on Herat - Farah highway. 
 
Taliban have not claimed responsibility or publicly acknowledged abducting the marchers.
 
The marchers were scheduled to travel to the western provinces of Ghor and Badghis, but changed plans due to snow fall and cold weather. They wanted to hold gatherings in favor of peace in Farah province. 
 
The Taliban have captured peace activists from various parts of Afghanistan several times in the past. They were released after being held for a few days.
 
The marchers’ movement started two years ago spontaneously when activists gathered in Lashkargah city of Helmand province to protest an attack that killed more than 15 people and later started marching on foot towards capital Kabul.

For weeks, they walked across the country, through both government and Taliban controlled areas. Along the way, others, tired of incessant violence, joined them.

The diverse group, including children as young as 10 years old, and most of them victims of the ongoing war in the country, gained traction among the national and international media, receiving widespread coverage. 
 

Related Stories

Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack in a U.S. military air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan…
USA
Service Member Killed in Afghanistan, US Military Says
Monday's fatality brings the number of American soldiers killed this year in Afghanistan to at least 19
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 04:23
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks to journalists after voting at Amani high school, near the presidential palace in…
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan’s Ghani Wins Majority in Bitterly Contested Polls
His main challenger, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, rejected the outcome and vowed to contest it
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 05:38
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham
South & Central Asia
In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham Says US Troop Drawdown Coming
Graham said the president could reduce troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current 12,000; he said Afghanistan's National Security Forces are up to the task of defending their country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 11:33
Ayesha Tanzeem
Written By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief

Child Marriage