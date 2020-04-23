South & Central Asia

Taliban Rejects Afghan Truce Calls During Ramadan  

By Ayaz Gul
April 23, 2020 06:08 PM
An Afghan man wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall painted with photo of Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in…
FILE - An Afghan man wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall painted with images of Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy in Afghanistan, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 13, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - The Taliban has turned down calls for a cease-fire in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins Friday. The Afghan government and others had hoped to enable health officials to better respond to the “common threat” of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A spokesman for the Islamist insurgency argued Thursday that its agreement with the United States outlines an internationally endorsed “comprehensive framework” on how to promote Afghan peace.  

“If it is implemented [fully], it will take us to a lasting cease-fire and peace,” tweeted Suhail Shaheen, referring to the February 29 landmark U.S.-Taliban pact. 

Newly freed Taliban prisoners line up at Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 11, 2020, in this photo provided by National Security Council of Afghanistan.

The agreement for a phased withdrawal of U.S. and coalition troops from Afghanistan calls for the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails in exchange for 1,000 government security forces being held by the insurgents. 

The U.S.-Taliban deal, endorsed by the U.N. Security Council, required the prisoner swap to be concluded by March 10, when Taliban and Afghan teams were supposed to open direct peace talks to negotiate a sustainable cease-fire and power-sharing arrangement. 

"In a time that the lives of thousands of [Taliban] prisoners are being put into danger due to the coronavirus and hurdles are created in the way of the [Afghan] peace process and complete implementation of the agreement, despite that, asking for cease-fire is not rational and convincing,” Shaheen said.  

The Afghan government, which was not part of the accord, began a phased release of prisoners earlier this month and so far has freed fewer than 500 Taliban inmates.  

In return, the Taliban have set free 60 prisoners, although Afghan officials insist the released men are mostly civilians.  

Analysts say the slow pace of the prisoner swap means it will be many weeks if not months before much-sought intra-Afghan talks could begin. 

FILE - Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 1, 2020.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s embattled government and the United Nations have both urged the Taliban to cease hostilities during the Ramadan fasting month, citing the looming pandemic threat. 

Afghanistan has reported nearly 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 40 people have died. But officials and critics fear the number could be much higher, citing very small-scale testing.  

Deborah Lyons, head of the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, in a message Thursday underscored the need for warring sides to respond to her institution’s call for a cease-fire. 

“At a time of increased uncertainty, with COVID-19 presenting another deadly challenge for the country and for the world community, I strongly encourage everyone to get behind the secretary-general’s urgent call for a global cease-fire to silence the guns and enable all Afghans to come together to fight the pandemic,” Lyons said. 

The Taliban have rejected similar calls in the past. In 2018, however, the insurgent group agreed to a cease-fire during Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. 

The U.S.-initiated peace deal is also threatened by a lingering political feud over who has emerged as the legitimate president of Afghanistan following the controversial election last September and a recent surge in Taliban attacks that killed scores of Afghan forces. 

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Abdullah Abdullah speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Incumbent Ghani has been officially declared as the winner of the Afghan presidential polls, but runner-up Abdullah Abdullah rejected the outcome. The rival leaders held competing inauguration ceremonies last month, politically paralyzing the war-shattered country.  

The political dispute has provoked Washington to cut $1 billion in assistance for Afghanistan this year, vowing to cut another $1 billion next year if Ghani and Abdullah fail to agree on forming an “inclusive" government.  

Related Stories

In this photo taken on June 17, 2018, Afghan Taliban militants and residents stand on a armoured Humvee vehicle of the Afghan National Army (ANA) as they celebrate a ceasefire on the third day of Eid in Maiwand district of Kandahar province.
Extremism Watch
Taliban Quiet on Afghan Government Call for a Cease-Fire During Ramadan
Earlier this month, the Taliban said they were willing to temporarily suspend fighting in the areas they control only if they were hit by the coronavirus
Default Author Profile
By Roshan Noorzai
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 23:02
Map of Kabul and Sar-e-Pul, Kandahar and Logar provinces
South & Central Asia
Fresh Afghan Fighting Kills Dozens of Combatants
In major pre-dawn attack, Taliban raided army and police outposts in two districts of northern Sar-e-Pul Province
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 10:57
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, an Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near the…
South & Central Asia
Afghan Peace Process Inches Forward Amid Fresh Violence
Taliban frees another group of Afghan security forces
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 16:34
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage