South & Central Asia

Trump Says He Didn’t Discuss Russia-Taliban Bounty Allegations with Putin

By VOA News
July 29, 2020 08:06 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, July 28, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump told the Axios news site that he did not discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin an alleged Russian plot to pay militants for attacks on American and coalition forces in Afghanistan. 

Trump, in an excerpt of the interview released Wednesday, said he discussed “other things” with Putin in a phone call last week and reiterated his dismissal of the bounty allegations. 

“It never reached my desk. You know why? Intelligence, they didn’t think it was real. They didn't think it was worthy.  If it reached my desk I would have done something about it,” Trump said. 

U.S. defense and intelligence officials have long been concerned about Russian interference in Afghanistan, complaining repeatedly that Moscow has been providing the Taliban with weapons and training. 

A Pentagon report released July 1, while making no mention of the alleged bounties, warned Russian involvement is growing. 

In his interview with Axios, Trump claimed “the last thing that Russia wants to do is to get too much involved with Afghanistan.” 

Related Stories

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends the inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the…
South & Central Asia
US Sends Envoy to Press for Peace Talks in Afghanistan
Zalmay Khalilzad plans to press for a deal on prisoner exchanges and a reduction in violence
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 19:19
US Drawing Down Troops in Afghanistan as Taliban Attacks Surge
00:02:06
South & Central Asia
US Drawing Down Troops in Afghanistan as Taliban Attacks Surge
The United States is calling on all parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence and to come to the table for peace talks, but Taliban violence continues
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 21:41
Congressional Democrats Push for Answers on Russian Bounties
00:03:08
USA
Congressional Democrats Push for Answers on Russian Bounties
Bounty reports highlight difficulty of confronting Russia in an election year
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 22:55
Gen. Frank McKenzie, center front, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, walks as he visits a military outpost in Syria,…
USA
US General Skeptical That Bounties Led to Troops' Deaths
General Frank McKenzie said there was no need to beef up security because the US already takes "extreme force protections measures" in Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 19:03
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.
US Politics
Biden Slams Trump on Russia Bounties in Foreign Policy Contrast
But presidential rivals are not that far apart on some key foreign policy issues, such as ending foreign wars, protecting American jobs
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 09:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage