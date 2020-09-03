South & Central Asia

Twitter Confirms Indian PM Modi's Personal Website Account Hacked

By Reuters
September 03, 2020 12:06 PM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media in New Delhi
Twitter said it was aware of the activity with Indian Prime Minister Modi's website account and has taken steps to secure it.

BENGALURU, INDIA - Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.
Twitter said it was aware of the activity with Modi's website account and has taken steps to secure it.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account @narendramodi_in.

The account, with over 2.5 million followers, is the official Twitter handle for Modi's personal website and the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Modi's personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

Hackers had in July accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to solicit digital currency. 

