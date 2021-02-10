South & Central Asia

Twitter Suspends Some Indian Accounts Amid Farmer Protests

By VOA News
February 10, 2021 07:23 PM
A man reads tweets by Indian celebrities, one of the many backing the Indian government, on his mobile in New Delhi, India,…
FILE - A man reads tweets by Indian celebrities on his mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Feb. 4, 2021.

Twitter said Wednesday it had suspended some accounts in India after New Delhi served the social media giant several orders to block accounts amid civil unrest.  

The announcement comes after months of unrest in India over changes to agriculture bills in the country. Protesting farmers have been met with internet cuts and social media blocks, which New Delhi has said are necessary for security. 

In a blog post, Twitter said that the blocked accounts are still viewable outside of India, and that out of the accounts suspended, none belonged to journalists or media organizations, as this would “violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.”  

Security officers push back people shouting slogans during a protest held to show support to farmers who have been on a months…
FILE - Security officers push back people shouting slogans during a protest held to show support to farmers who have been on a monthslong protest, in New Delhi, India, Feb. 3, 2021.

Just last week, Twitter blocked hundreds of accounts in India — many of them belonging to news professionals and activists. 

Twitter said that two orders served by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were “emergency orders,” and that while they were initially complied with, Twitter later restored the accounts, arguing that blocking them was against India’s own free speech laws. 

“After we communicated this to MeitY, we were served with a non-compliance notice,” the blog post said. 

Twitter relented, to some degree, after the order, as the company was told its local employees could face up to seven years in prison under an Indian information technology law. 

After more the two months of protests and campaigns against the new “farm bills,” which protesters say would leave them at the mercy of corporations, the demonstrations have experienced a resurgence and received international attention over the last week.
 

Related Stories

Policemen detain activists of various organizations as they block a highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad, India, Feb. 6, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Indian Farmers Block Roads to Protest New Laws
The spiraling protests, now in their third month, are attracting international attention
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 07:36 AM
Protest against farm laws at Bhainswal village
South & Central Asia
Indian Protests Against Agriculture Reforms Attract New Supporters
Hundreds of police, many armed and wearing riot gear, stood by but there was no trouble
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 09:44 AM
Singer Rihanna holds the President's award trophy onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S.
South & Central Asia
With One Tweet, Rihanna Puts India Farmers' Protests in Global Spotlight
India condemned 'international meddling' as 'irresponsible'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 02:31 PM
Young people are among those protesting the three farm laws that aim at reforming the agriculture sector in India. (A. Pasricha/VOA)
South & Central Asia
India Farm Protests Highlight Country’s Youth Unemployment Crisis
Youth unemployment is a huge challenge in a country where two thirds of the population is younger than 35, say economists
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:00 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage