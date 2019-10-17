South & Central Asia

UK's Prince William, Kate See Pakistani Cultural Hub Lahore

By Associated Press
October 17, 2019 11:49 AM
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge plays cricket as Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi looks on, during her visit at the…
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, bats as Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi looks on during her visit to the Pakistan Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 17, 2019.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate toured Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, where they are set to visit a cancer hospital previously visited by William's mother, the late Princess Diana.
 
The hospital was started by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose first wife Jemima Goldsmith was a friend of the late princess.

The royal couple also played cricket with children and members of Pakistan's cricket team at the National Cricket Academy.
 
Their day began with a birthday party at a charitable organization, SOS Children's Village, and they were also set to visit the historic Badshahi mosque.

Since arriving, the royal couple have been advocates for girls' education, visiting a girl's school in Islamabad. They addressed climate change while in Pakistan's northern region, where glaciers are melting at an alarming rate.

By Associated Press
By Reuters
By Ayaz Gul
Written By
Written By
Associated Press

