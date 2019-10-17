UK's Prince William, Kate See Pakistani Cultural Hub Lahore

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate toured Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, where they are set to visit a cancer hospital previously visited by William's mother, the late Princess Diana.



The hospital was started by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose first wife Jemima Goldsmith was a friend of the late princess.

The royal couple also played cricket with children and members of Pakistan's cricket team at the National Cricket Academy.



Their day began with a birthday party at a charitable organization, SOS Children's Village, and they were also set to visit the historic Badshahi mosque.

Since arriving, the royal couple have been advocates for girls' education, visiting a girl's school in Islamabad. They addressed climate change while in Pakistan's northern region, where glaciers are melting at an alarming rate.