UN: Afghan War Killed, Wounded More Than 10,000 Civilians in 2019

By Ayaz Gul
February 22, 2020 03:09 AM
Afghan security personnel gather at the site of car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. A car bomb…
FILE - Afghan security personnel gather at the site of car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 13, 2019. A car bomb detonated in the Afghan capital of Kabul during the morning commute, killing several people, officials said.

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations reported Saturday the conflict in Afghanistan killed more than 3,400 civilians and injured nearly 7,000 others in 2019.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) blamed the Taliban, Islamic State and other militant groups for causing 49% of the deaths, saying pro-government forces, including the U.S.-led coalition, were responsible for 43% deaths. The rest were caught in crossfire and other conflict-related incidents.

The report came as a seven-day mutually agreed reduced fighting truce went into effect Saturday to pave the way for the United States to sign a peace agreement with the Taliban on February 29, with the aim of ending the 18-year-old Afghan war, America’s longest.

UNAMA noted in its report the number of civilians killed or injured in conflict-related incidents in Afghanistan in the last 10 years alone surpassed a “grim milestone” of more than 100,000 casualties.

“Almost no civilian in Afghanistan has escaped being personally affected in some way by the ongoing violence,” said UNAMA chief Tadamichi Yamamoto.

“It is absolutely imperative for all parties to seize the moment to stop the fighting, as peace is long overdue; civilian lives must be protected and efforts for peace are underway,” he stressed.

The signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement this coming Saturday in Qatar will be witnessed by international dignitaries. It would set the stage for a gradual withdrawal of roughly 13,000 American troops from the country and open peace talks between Afghan parties to the conflict to agree on a permanent nationwide ceasefire and power-sharing in postwar Afghanistan.

