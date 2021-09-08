South & Central Asia

UN: Afghan Women Refuse to Be 'Erased'

By Margaret Besheer
September 08, 2021 05:40 PM
Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The…
FILE - Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 4, 2021. The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country.

NEW YORK - The United Nations agency U.N. Women expressed its “profound” disappointment Wednesday at the lack of female participants in Afghanistan’s new Taliban transitional government.

“It is unacceptable that the international community would accept that women are not part of the government,” U.N. Women’s deputy representative for Afghanistan, Alison Davidian, told reporters via a video call from Kabul. “Not just for Afghanistan, but for any country.”

In announcing a new acting government on Tuesday, the Taliban — known for their severe repression of women’s rights during their previous tenure in the 1990s and early 2000s — presented a slate of male-only ministers. The Ministry of Women's Affairs was also missing from the list.

“Respect for women’s rights is a litmus test for any governing authority and against which any governing authority must be judged,” Davidian said. “But with the announcement yesterday, the Taliban missed a critical opportunity to show the world that it is truly committed to building an inclusive and prosperous society.”

U.N. Women has been working in the country for more than a decade, and its presence in Afghanistan is one of its largest, with some 75 national and international staff across the capital and five provincial offices.

But the road to more freedoms has been a slow one, with women still overwhelmingly illiterate and underrepresented in the workforce. The 2004 constitution enshrined gender equality as a principle, and women who have enjoyed nearly two decades of progress do not want to see that disappear. There has also been progress to establish laws making violence against women illegal.

Fighting back

Davidian said their extensive network of female civil society, human rights defenders and leaders has reported worrying rights rollbacks, such as women not being allowed to go to work or run errands without a male relative escorting them.

For the past week, women have been taking to the streets demanding their rights.

“We are seeing through the protests that Afghan women will not give up their rights; they will not be erased,” Davidian said.

She urged the international community to fund women-led civil society organizations to protect gains.

“This is the engine for progress. These are the drivers for progress and accountability,” she said.
 

Related Stories

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The Taliban…
South & Central Asia
US Assessing Announcement of Taliban's Caretaker Government
Lineup includes Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network, designated by the US as a global terrorist organization
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 07:49 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas address a joint news conference following a…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Urges Taliban to Allow Charter Flights to Depart from Afghanistan
Planes carrying Americans and vulnerable Afghans reportedly have been stranded at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 04:58 AM
Afghan Female Prosecutors Fear Taliban, Newly Released Prisoners
00:02:18
South & Central Asia
Afghan Female Prosecutors Fear Taliban, Newly Released Prisoners
Afghan prosecutors want the international community to help them relocate to a safer place
Default Author Profile
By Farkhunda Paimani
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 07:25 PM
Afghan women shout slogans and wave Afghan national flags during an anti-Pakistan demonstration, near the Pakistan embassy in…
South & Central Asia
Hundreds in Kabul Protest Taliban Rule
Some of the aerial firing to disperse the crowds was so long and sustained, it sounded like a fireworks display
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:02 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

UN: Afghan Women Refuse to Be 'Erased'

Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The…
South & Central Asia

Ghani Says He Fled Afghanistan to Avoid Kabul Bloodshed

FILE: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani makes an address about the latest developments in the country from exile in United…
South & Central Asia

Turkey's Erdogan Voices Caution Over New Afghan Government

FILE - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan adjusts earphones at a news conference.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN Seeks $600 Million to Tackle Looming Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan 

Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due the fighting between Taliban and Afghan…
South & Central Asia

US Assessing Announcement of Taliban's Caretaker Government

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The Taliban…