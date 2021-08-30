South & Central Asia

UN Security Council to Taliban: Let Afghans Leave Safely

By Margaret Besheer
August 30, 2021 07:04 PM
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at…
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, Aug. 16, 2021.

The U.N. Security Council told the Taliban on Monday it expects them to allow the safe passage of all Afghans and foreigners who want to leave the country.

Of the council’s 15 members, Russia and China abstained on the draft resolution, written by the United States, Britain and France, while all other members supported it.

The council noted the Taliban’s August 27 statement that it would not prevent Afghans who want to leave from doing so by land or air. The council said it “expects the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments, including regarding the safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals.”

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter…
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Chaotic images from the Kabul airport since the Taliban swept into the capital on August 15 show the desperation of many Afghans to flee the country. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States has facilitated the evacuation of 122,000 Americans, Afghans and other nationals since late July.

“The Security Council expects the Taliban to live up to its commitment to facilitate safe passage for Afghans and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan, whether it’s today, tomorrow or after August 31,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Some Afghans fear reprisals for working with the U.S. and NATO forces as interpreters and in other roles, while women and minorities are terrified of a return to the repression and human rights abuses of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Taliban first rose to power in the country.

“We cannot airlift an entire country to safety,” the U.S. envoy told reporters after the vote. “This is the moment where diplomacy has to step up.”

The Security Council also strongly condemned the “deplorable attacks” Thursday on the airport, which killed scores of Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel. The blasts were claimed by the so-called Islamic State affiliate Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K.

The council demands in its resolution that Afghanistan’s territory “not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts.”

Both the Taliban and ISIS-K are under sanctions as Security Council-designated terrorist groups.

Russia said it abstained because its concerns were not taken into consideration. China expressed “huge doubts” about whether the resolution’s content was balanced.

Both Moscow and Beijing have expressed a willingness to work with the Taliban.

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a daily…
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a daily briefing in Beijing, Jan. 29, 2019.

“We are ready to continue to develop good, neighborly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan,” China’s deputy U.N. envoy Geng Shuang said.

Council members also reaffirmed the importance of upholding human rights, especially of women, calling for their “full, equal and meaningful participation” in a negotiated political settlement.

Several Western diplomats said they had heard the Taliban’s various assurances but would wait to see them put into practice.

“The Taliban will be judged by the international community on the basis of their actions on the ground, not their words,” British Ambassador Barbara Woodward said.

Related Stories

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Close to Formation of Cabinet, Announcement of New Government    
Senior Taliban leadership is holding consultations in Kandahar, the city known as the birthplace of Taliban     
Default Author Profile
By Tahir Khan
Sun, 08/29/2021 - 07:37 AM
A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Rights Advocates Urge UN to Hold Taliban Accountable for Crimes in Afghanistan 
Human rights advocates have warned failure to act now would tarnish UN credibility not just in Afghanistan, but in other human rights crises 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 11:45 AM
Children of local Afghan residents carrying hunting rifles and a flag walk through a road in Bandejoy area of Dara district in…
South & Central Asia
Taliban to Announce Framework for 'Inclusive Islamic Government' Soon
US Embassy in Kabul warns Americans not to go to airport without ‘individual instructions,’ citing a possible IS threat at the airport gates
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/22/2021 - 02:32 AM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Afghan Woman Tops National University Exam but Uncertain About Future Under Taliban

Salgi Baran, 18, who received the highest the highest score in the entire country on Afghanistan's university entrance exams…
South & Central Asia

US Says Its Military Presence in Afghanistan is Over

An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021. - Rockets were fired at Kabul's airport on…
South & Central Asia

In Afghanistan, Aid Agencies Adjust to New Environment

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 photo, mothers hold their babies suffering from malnutrition as they wait at a UNICEF clinic in…
South & Central Asia

Dramatic Power Shift in Afghanistan Seen as Strategic Setback for India

An artist from Gurukul art school works on a poster in Mumbai, India, Aug. 27, 2021, paying tribute to victims of deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

First WHO Health Supplies Land in Taliban-Held Afghanistan 

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane taxis on the runway on the way to Saudi Arabia during the PIA employees strike in…