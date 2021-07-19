South & Central Asia

US Army Base Set to Welcome Afghans Fleeing Taliban

By Nike Ching, Jeff Seldin
July 19, 2021 08:20 PM
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating…
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission, Dec. 11, 2014.

WASHINGTON - The first Afghans to be airlifted out of Afghanistan as the United States completes its withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades of war will initially be housed at an Army base south of Washington.

Officials at the State Department and the Pentagon on Monday said as many as 2,500 Afghans will be brought to Fort Lee in Virginia, about 216 kilometers south of the U.S. capital, when flights begin later this month.

The group, which includes about 700 interpreters and others who aided U.S. forces, as well as their families, are then expected to spend several days at the base before they are resettled elsewhere in the U.S.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the Afghans are all from a pool of Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants “who are closest to completing special immigrant processing.”

“These are brave Afghans and their families, as we have said, whose service to the United States has been certified by the embassy in Kabul, and who have completed thorough SIV security vetting processes,” he said.

 

Pentagon officials said they expect the Afghans to arrive gradually, allowing officials to finish processing their visas and send them on their way before the next wave of applicants arrive.

“These people and their families are in the very final stages,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters. “So, there's just not a need for them to be on a military installation for long.”

Officials said last week that the goal is to get approximately 18,000 Afghans out of the country before the last U.S. troops withdraw at the end of August as part of what’s being called “Operation Allies Refuge.”

In this photo taken on August 4, 2011, US Army officer, Captain Max Ferguson (L) commander of the Charlie Company, 2-87…
'Operation Allies Refuge' to Begin Airlifting Afghans Amid US Withdrawal
US officials say they plan to commence flights for Afghans who worked with US forces by the end of July to unnamed locations

And while the initial group of Afghans will be brought to Fort Lee, the Defense Department said other installations in the U.S. could also be made available, if needed.

“Fort Lee is the initial site that's been recommended,” Kirby said. “It is possible that others might follow depending on the flow, not just the numbers but how fast they arrive in the United States and our ability to accommodate them.”

 

Another 4,000 Afghan SIV applicants could also find themselves headed to other countries while their applications are completed.

Defense officials have said non-U.S. installations are being considered. And both U.S. defense and diplomatic officials have been taking part in ongoing talks with Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan about aspects of the U.S. withdrawal.

Once admitted to the U.S., the Afghan visa holders will be eligible for resettlement benefits for up to 90 days, including money for food, clothing and home furnishings.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, speaks at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Friday, May, 3, 2019, in Kittery, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F…
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, speaks at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, May 3, 2019, in Kittery, Maine.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who is behind legislation aimed at increasing the number of special immigrant visas for Afghans who aided U.S. forces, welcomed the announcement of the 2,500 who will soon be headed to Fort Lee.

“I’m relieved that the Biden administration is taking this step to protect our partners,” she said in a statement late Monday.

“Upholding our promise to our allies isn’t just the right thing to do — it sends a clear message around the world that the United States is good for its word,” Shaheen added. “We cannot risk the security implications if we fall short on our promise to our partners.”

Fort Lee, the initial destination for the first Afghan SIV applicants to come to the U.S., is the U.S. Army’s third-largest training site and home to about 27,000 military members and their families.

Steve Herman contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Zachary Bennett talks with Afghan interpreter during a joint patrol in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2009. The Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, created in 2008, allows Afghan interpreters to immigra
USA
US Lawmakers Vow to Continue Immigrant Program for Afghan Interpreters
U.S. lawmakers say they want to make sure a program that enables Afghan military interpreters to immigrate to the U.S. continues without interruption, despite the Senate's failure to extend the program earlier this month. The interpreters are often targeted by the Taliban.Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, says she is considering introducing legislation to extend the program that she and many other members of Congress see as a lifesaver for Afghan military…
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 06/28/2016 - 05:45 PM
2446332_1551200300
East Asia Pacific
Stranded in Greece, Afghan Interpreters Feel Abandoned by US, Coalition
Among the tens of thousands of refugees stranded in Greece are many Afghan nationals.  VOA spoke to several of them who claim they were forced to flee threats from the Taliban because they had worked with U.S. and coalition forces.   Among them are Mohammed and Yusuf, who say they feel abandoned by the United States.  We’ve changed their names to protect family members back home.   Until last year, the former medical students worked in…
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 04/07/2016 - 05:40 PM
Archive
Afghan Interpreters to Receive British Visas
The British government says about 600 Afghan interpreters who worked with the British troops in Afghanistan will be allowed to settle in Britain. Under the proposal, interpreters who worked on the front lines for at least one year and their families will be offered five-year visas and help with relocation and finding work in Britain. The interpreters say they face the threat of being attacked by the Taliban in their homeland because of their work with foreign…
FILE - Australian troops stand at attention during a ceremony at Camp Armadillo in Afghanistan's in Helmand province, April 25, 2008.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Urged to Rescue Former Interpreters in Afghanistan
Officials say they are fast-tracking visas for former translators, who face danger from Taliban militants
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 04:04 AM
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Bureau Chief
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Child Marriage