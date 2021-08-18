South & Central Asia

US, EU, Other Countries Urge Taliban to Guarantee Rights of Women, Girls

By VOA News
August 18, 2021 01:09 PM
A person holds a placard reading "Solidarity with women in Afghanistan" during a protest against support for the Taliban, in front of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 17, 2021.
The United States, the European Union and 19 other Western nations called on Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders Wednesday to guarantee the rights of women and girls, saying in a joint statement they are “deeply worried” about their rights to education, employment and “freedom of movement.”

The statement was issued by the U.S. State Department one day after the Taliban vowed to respect women’s rights under Islamic law, in an apparent attempt to allay concerns they would impose draconian restrictions on women as they did when they ruled the country before the war.

“Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity,” the statement said. “Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard.”

The countries also said they would “monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years.”

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Tuesday the new Taliban government would be “positively different” from the one that governed 1996-2001, when girls were banned from school and women were prohibited from working in contact with men.

Without specifics, Mujahid said Taliban leaders were “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam.”

After ruling the country for five years, the Taliban were ousted by the U.S-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

(Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Reuters.) 

 

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Violently Disperse Protest After Vowing No Retribution 
Western countries are stepping up evacuation flights following takeover of Kabul  
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 08:09 AM
A Taliban fighter holds rocket-propelled granade launcher as he stands guard with others at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Will the Taliban Keep Their Promises?
Afghans and the world are watching nervously to see if the Taliban will keep their word and walk a more moderate path than they did the last time they held power from 1996 to 2001
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 10:01 AM
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Situation for Afghan Children Worsens as Taliban Gain Control
'Our prediction for 2021 are one child out of two will be severely malnourished,' says UNICEF chief of field operations & emergency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:09 PM
Afghan Women, Children Face Uncertain Future
00:02:42
South & Central Asia
Afghan Women, Children Face Uncertain Future
Taliban forces roll into Afghanistan’s capital prompting questions as to what’s ahead for the country’s most vulnerable
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 03:48 PM
Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghan Women Forced from Banking Jobs as Taliban Take Control
Gunmen escorted women to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 12:39 PM
