South & Central Asia

US Sends Envoy to Press for Peace Talks in Afghanistan

By Reuters
July 25, 2020 07:19 PM
Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends the inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the…
FILE - Washington peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends the inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 9, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Washington has dispatched a special envoy for Afghanistan to press for peace talks between the government and Taliban fighters, with the diplomat scheduled to visit Kabul on a trip with stops in five nations, the U.S. State Department said Saturday.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad departed on Friday to travel to Doha, Kabul, Islamabad, Oslo and Sofia, the department said in a statement.

The United States is drawing down its troops in Afghanistan under an agreement struck in February with the Taliban.

The agreement aimed to pave the way for formal peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government, and Khalilzad's task is to try to bring both sides to the table.

Khalilzad plans to press for a deal on prisoner exchanges and a reduction in violence, two issues that have hampered progress toward starting peace talks.

"Although significant progress has been made on prisoner exchanges, the issue requires additional effort to fully resolve," the State Department said in its statement.

On Wednesday, Khalilzad condemned an attack by Afghan government forces that killed 45 people, including civilians, in airstrikes against Taliban fighters in a western province bordering Iran.

Related Stories

A man wearing a facemask as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images…
Extremism Watch
Taliban Reform Pledges in Afghanistan Seen as Tactical
Experts say the Taliban continues to violate fundamental human rights in parts of Afghanistan it controls, despite its claim to have shifted its views
Default Author Profile
By Roshan Noorzai
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:27
Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) check the road before an operation at the Mir Abadi village of Adraskan district of Herat…
South & Central Asia
Afghan Officials Say Taliban, Not Civilians, Killed in Air Strike    
Defense Ministry promised investigation after residents claimed at least eight civilians were killed and dozens wounded, including children
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 08:25
US Drawing Down Troops in Afghanistan as Taliban Attacks Surge
00:02:06
South & Central Asia
US Drawing Down Troops in Afghanistan as Taliban Attacks Surge
The United States is calling on all parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence and to come to the table for peace talks, but Taliban violence continues
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 21:41
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb blast near the destroyed office building of Afghanistan's intelligence…
South & Central Asia
Taliban Attacks Continue as Negotiations Near   
Afghan government blames Taliban for delay in negotiations that were supposed to start in March but have stalled several times
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 13:46
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage