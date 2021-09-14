South & Central Asia

US Spots 'Potential Movement' of al-Qaida to Afghanistan

By Jeff Seldin
September 14, 2021 04:27 PM
July, 2006 -- Fighting between Taliban and al-Qaida fighters and Afghan government forces intensifies.
FILE - Fighting between Taliban and al-Qaida fighters and Afghan government forces intensifies, July 2006. .

WASHINGTON - There are growing indications that supporters of both the al-Qaida and Islamic State terror groups have their sights set on Afghanistan, emboldened by the Taliban takeover of the country late last month. 

Initial reports over the past week or so have highlighted an uptick in chatter among terrorists, expressing a desire to go to Afghanistan, but a top U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday that some already have begun the journey. 

"We are already beginning to see some of the indications of some potential movement of al-Qaida to Afghanistan," Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Director David Cohen said during a panel discussion at an intelligence summit outside of Washington. 

U.S. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen talks to the media during a press conference in Rome, October 3, 2012.
FILE - Then-U.S. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen speaks during a press conference in Rome, October 3, 2012.

"But it's early days," he said, warning that al-Qaida could reconstitute in as little as a year. "We will obviously keep a very close eye on that." 

U.S. intelligence officials declined to share specifics on the identities of the al-Qaida members making their way back to Afghanistan, or about where they were coming from, though a recent video posted online showed Amin al-Haq, who served with al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden during the battle of Tora Bora, returning to his native Nangarhar province. 

There also have been lingering doubts from other intelligence agencies that some key al-Qaida leaders currently in Iran, like Saif al-Adel, the group's second-in-command, will head back to Afghanistan given they have stronger connections elsewhere.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Jan. 12, 2021.
US Warns Iran Fueling Potential al-Qaida Resurgence
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on U.S. allies Tuesday to help fight the new axis of terror, calling it a 'massive force for evil'

Still, the CIA warning follows concerns from international counterterrorism officials and analysts about Afghanistan reemerging as a terrorist safe haven.

Taliban fighters sit next to street vendors at a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe…
Would-be Foreign Fighters Dreaming of Afghanistan
Officials, analysts point to terrorist 'chatter' about heading to the place where the US, West was defeated

"There's no doubt that the chatter is about this," Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the United Nations team that monitors the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and the Taliban, told an online forum Friday. 

"There is definitely a very strong sort of sense of enthusiasm out there for Afghanistan," he added. 

Analysts, like Charles Lister at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, also have raised concerns, noting growing interest in Afghanistan from supporters of al-Qaida's main rival, the Islamic State (IS). 

When asked about the threat, U.S. officials who spoke to VOA last week on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, admitted there was reason for concern. And even before the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. intelligence agencies were warning of a "trickle" of incoming foreign fighters. 

Complicating matters for the U.S. and its allies is the newfound lack of visibility into developments on the ground due to the withdrawal. 

"Our current capability in Afghanistan is not what it was six months ago or a year ago," said the CIA's Cohen, though he cautioned it was not an unsurmountable obstacle. 

"We with the agency and with our partners have experience in collecting intelligence in in areas that are non-permissive and doing so without a physical presence on the ground," he said. "We will be using many of those same techniques in Afghanistan as we work from over-the-horizon principally, although I think we will also look for ways to work from within the horizon to the extent that is possible." 

So far, the intelligence suggests both al-Qaida and IS-Khorasan are well on their way to reestablishing their capabilities. 

"The current assessment, probably conservatively, is one to two years for al-Qaida to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland," said Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Scott Berrier. 

Other Western counterterrorism officials and aid workers in the region have warned that while al-Qaida is likely to keep a low profile for the foreseeable future, IS-Khorasan has for months been building up its infrastructure in Afghanistan and in neighboring countries. 

ADDS MILITIAMEN INSTEAD OF PEOPLE'S - Militiamen loyal to Ata Mohammad Noor, chief of Jamiat-e-Islami and a powerful northern…
Al-Qaida, IS Set to Reconstitute in Afghanistan, Beyond
Fear of terror revival grows as US troop withdraw

 

Related Stories

In this image taken from video, Ayman al-Zawahri, head of al-Qaida, delivers a statement in a video which was seen online by the SITE monitoring group, released Sept. 4, 2014.
USA
Al-Qaida Chief Appears in 9/11 Video amid Rumors He Is Dead 
SITE Intelligence Group says Ayman al-Zawahri noted US military's withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/12/2021 - 06:45 AM
A video grab dated 19 June 2001 shows members of Saudi dissident Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaeda, or "The Base", organization…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Al-Qaida Will Return to Afghanistan, British Official Says
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace warns Afghanistan risks becoming a failed state and predicts al-Qaida will thrive again in the country
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 08:09 AM
ADDS MILITIAMEN INSTEAD OF PEOPLE'S - Militiamen loyal to Ata Mohammad Noor, chief of Jamiat-e-Islami and a powerful northern…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Al-Qaida, IS Set to Reconstitute in Afghanistan, Beyond
Fear of terror revival grows as US troop withdraw
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 10:48 PM
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies on the defense department?s budget request during a Senate Appropriations…
USA
US Defense Chief Warns of al-Qaida, IS Rebound in Afghanistan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tells lawmakers the terror groups could threaten America in as little as two years
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 06:21 PM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

US Spots 'Potential Movement' of al-Qaida to Afghanistan

July, 2006 -- Fighting between Taliban and al-Qaida fighters and Afghan government forces intensifies.
South & Central Asia

Taliban Welcome Aid, Push Back Against US Criticism on Interim Government 

Internally displaced Afghan women, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces…
South & Central Asia

Turkey Resists Pressure to Take Afghan Refugees, Calls for Global Response

FILE - Afghan migrants sit in the countryside in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province, eastern Turkey, Aug. 18, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Blinken Faces Further Scrutiny Over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Sept. 14, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA

Biden to Host Leaders of Australia, India, Japan at White House Next Week

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during the virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.,…