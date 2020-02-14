South & Central Asia

US, Taliban Reach Violence Reduction Agreement, US Official Says

February 14, 2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, shakes hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, shakes hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, as US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper watches during the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Feb. 14, 2020.

MUNICH - The United States has reached a reduction of violence agreement with the Taliban that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official told reporters at a security conference in Munich that the seven-day period of a reduction of violence has yet to begin.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during the conference on Friday.

The announcement came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "good chance" of reaching an agreement with the Taliban on a reduction of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

An agreement on a major troop withdrawal would be a boost for Trump, who has repeatedly promised to stop "endless wars," as he seeks re-election to a second term in November.

 

