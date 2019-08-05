South & Central Asia

US, UN Condemn IS-Claimed Attack on Afghan Media Workers

By Ayaz Gul
August 5, 2019 11:38 AM
Afghan security personnel investigate a damage bus carrying employees of Khurshid TV, at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, August 4, 2019.
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The United States and the United Nations have condemned an Islamic State-claimed deadly bombing against a minibus transporting media professionals in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials said the bus was carrying staff of privately-run Khorshid TV in Kabul on Sunday when a bomb placed inside the vehicle went off. The blast killed two passersby and injured three employees of the television station headquartered in the capital city. 

“I condemn the latest senseless attack on media professionals and send my deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, John Bass, tweeted Monday. “Attacks on civilians and media serve no purpose. All sides must focus on peace and the future of Afghanistan,” he added.

In a separate statement, the U.N. mission in the country denounced the attack. Islamic State said in a statement its regional branch, Khorasan Province, or ISKP,  plotted the violence.

Militant groups have routinely targeted journalists in the war-ravaged country. So far this year, seven Afghan journalists have been killed.

A Paris-based media watchdog said that 15 journalists were killed in the country in 2018, making it the world’s deadliest place for media workers followed by Syria.

A double bombing in Kabul in April of last year killed nine journalists, including six staff of Radio Free Europe. That attack was also claimed by Islamic State, saying it was aimed at media workers.

 

